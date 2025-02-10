Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup may finally see a real hardware upgrade

Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra rear cameras
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Battery capacity on the Galaxy smartphones has become a point of contention in recent years. While some claim that 5,000 mAh is still enough others point to bigger batteries found on Chinese smartphones and ask why Samsung can’t do the same. Fortunately it seems that the company is finally considering (translated source) introducing silicon carbon batteries with the Galaxy S26 series next year.

Silicon carbon batteries are able to store more charge in a smaller area. This allows for increasing the battery capacity of a phone without having to make it thicker which is something most phone manufacturers seem heavily opposed to. Chinese manufacturers have already started introducing phones with bigger batteries using this technology and Samsung is considering doing the same.

If the company adopts silicon carbon batteries then the Galaxy S26 phones could come with 6,000 mAh or even 7,000 mAh batteries. Charging speeds, which have also remained stagnant, will likely see an improvement as well.

Other reports indicate that Samsung has been pouring resources into developing a totally new type of battery for its devices. Certain existing battery types, while providing more capacity, also come with shortened lifespans. Now that the Galaxy phones receive seven years of software updates the company needs batteries that can reliably last that long.

Video Thumbnail
The Galaxy S25 mostly focused on marketing AI. | Video credit — Samsung

This year’s Galaxy S25 series, though a very solid set of phones, has drawn a lot of criticism as well. Samsung spent almost all of Galaxy Unpacked talking about new AI features instead of any hardware upgrades. As most consumers still don’t see the appeal of AI this move didn’t go down well.

The Galaxy S25 lineup uses the same battery, display and cameras as before. There was one noticeable upgrade and that was the telephoto lens on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. So finally introducing bigger batteries with faster charging speeds on the Galaxy S26 phones will be a very welcome decision.

I personally also can’t wait for better batteries on modern smartphones. Sure you can stretch out a single charge across an entire day but if you use your phone for work as well as entertainment then you’ll always be trying to find a power outlet.

A phone that can last an entire day no matter how much you use it? Now that’s something I and a lot of other users can get behind.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

