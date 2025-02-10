Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup may finally see a real hardware upgrade

The Galaxy S25 mostly focused on marketing AI. | Video credit — Samsung

Galaxy S26

This year’sseries, though a very solid set of phones, has drawn a lot of criticism as well. Samsung spent almost all of Galaxy Unpacked talking about new AI features instead of any hardware upgrades. As most consumers still don’t see the appeal of AI this move didn’t go down well.Thelineup uses the same battery, display and cameras as before. There was one noticeable upgrade and that was the telephoto lens on the. So finally introducing bigger batteries with faster charging speeds on thephones will be a very welcome decision.I personally also can’t wait for better batteries on modern smartphones. Sure you can stretch out a single charge across an entire day but if you use your phone for work as well as entertainment then you’ll always be trying to find a power outlet.A phone that can last an entire day no matter how much you use it? Now that’s something I and a lot of other users can get behind.