The Galaxy S26 lineup might offer 65W charging speeds, steals the show from the Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S Series
The Galaxy logo shot at a tech forum.
Bigger batteries and faster charging speeds? Boy, the Galaxy S26 lineup could turn out to be exciting (finally)!

As we told you last week, Samsung is reportedly working on stacked battery technology; this should allow future Galaxy flagships, like the Galaxy S26 Ultra, to feature a 5,500 mAh battery without increasing size or weight.

Sure, 5,500 mAh is not that impressive, not with phones like the OnePlus 13 and its 6,000 mAh battery or the upcoming IQOO Z10 Turbo with its rumored 7,000 mAh cell. But 5,500 mAh is better than what Galaxy Ultra phones have been offering for quite some time now.

I'm confident that when it comes to phone batteries, most of us subscribe to the "The more, the merrier" mantra. However, it's not just sheer capacity; it's important how fast your phone is getting charged. Personally, I didn't care about superfast charging speed until I got me a phone that supported 100W: that's insanely fast… and insanely useful.

While 100W charging speed is certainly not expected (the S24 Ultra offers 45W, for reference), the Galaxy S26 line could support 65W. Almost a year ago such a possibility was mentioned, and now, the rumor is being corroborated once again.

In two days time (that's January 22), Samsung will launch the Galaxy S25 series, and it will be officially confirmed or denied whether the new flagships will get the same battery capacities (and charging speeds) as before.

So, the Galaxy S26 lineup is expected to feature new silicon-carbon anode batteries. These batteries store more energy than regular lithium-ion ones, allowing Samsung to increase battery size without making the phones bigger. This improvement should provide longer battery life while keeping the slim design of Galaxy smartphones.

While the proposed 65W is still slower than the 100W charging speeds offered by brands like Xiaomi and Oppo, it is a nice step forward for Samsung.
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer

