Galaxy S26 Ultra might be Samsung's sleekest power move yet
A new leak suggests a thinner, lighter body, advanced display tech, upgraded cameras, and a possible 60W charging boost – but is it too early to get excited?
Recently, we've heard a lot about Samsung's next year's flagship. Rumors are somewhat conflicting on some aspects of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and it's still early to know for sure, but a new leak hints that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may be one serious upgrade.
Reputable tipster IceUniverse is now saying on X that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a thinner and lighter body, new tech for its display, multiple camera upgrades, and even faster charging speeds.
Meanwhile, IceUniverse also claims that the phone may be taller and wider while sporting the same display size. It's not clear if this would mean wider bezels around the display, but I'm skeptical of that, as it would be unnatural for Samsung to backpedal on the bezel aspect.
The tipster corroborates an earlier rumor that the screen will have a "CoE depolarizer technology" and third-party anti-reflective glass, which should cut down on reflections on the screen and make it appear clearer and brighter in light.
As expected, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, while Samsung's own Exynos 2600 is under testing, according to the leaker.
All in all, if all these pan out, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be one serious upgrade and an impressive contender for the best phone of 2026. It will have to rival the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is expected to be unveiled in the fall, and also potentially the iPhone 18 Pro Max.
Reputable tipster IceUniverse is now saying on X that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a thinner and lighter body, new tech for its display, multiple camera upgrades, and even faster charging speeds.
According to the tipster, first of all, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a thickness of under 7mm. They also claim the phone may be a few grams lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which, if true, would make it one of the thinnest and lightest premium smartphones on the market.
Meanwhile, IceUniverse also claims that the phone may be taller and wider while sporting the same display size. It's not clear if this would mean wider bezels around the display, but I'm skeptical of that, as it would be unnatural for Samsung to backpedal on the bezel aspect.
IceUniverse's post on X. | Screenshot by PhoneArena
The tipster corroborates an earlier rumor that the screen will have a "CoE depolarizer technology" and third-party anti-reflective glass, which should cut down on reflections on the screen and make it appear clearer and brighter in light.
Additionally, the tipster claims the primary camera of the Galaxy S26 Ultramay feature the ISOCELL HP2 (2026) sensor, another rumor that we've already heard. The camera system of the Ultra is expected to offer ultra-large aperture, a new 3x telephoto camera, and a 5x periscope camera sporting a larger aperture as well.
Now, for the interesting part: the Galaxy S26 Ultra's charging speeds and battery. Here, previous rumors are conflicting. Now, IceUniverse claims a 5,000mAh battery for the Ultra and 60W wired charging. Yep, 60. Earlier rumors pointed to 45W (which is the current one, so no upgrade), or even 65W, which would be a notable upgrade. Now, we have a third possible number: 60W.
As expected, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, while Samsung's own Exynos 2600 is under testing, according to the leaker.
Recommended Stories
But nonetheless, keep in mind that all of those are early rumors and leaks at this point, so I'd take them with a grain of salt, personally. I'd love for Samsung to be prepping a serious upgrade, and it might just be doing that, but I need to see more substantial evidence to believe it at this point.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: