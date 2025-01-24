Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Galaxy S25 offers a next-level experience in a way that makes iPhones and Pixels feel a bit outdated

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy S25 Ultra and its cameras.
The Galaxy S25 series has some editing options for RAW images for photography enthusiasts and pros alike.

The Galaxy S25 series and especially, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, are equipped with powerful cameras and some pro-grade features for photography enthusiasts and pros. Back in 2021, Samsung introduced the Expert RAW app with comprehensive manual controls which was first available on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Now, Samsung is leveling up again, this time with six new menus for editing RAW images.

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $1,250+ off

$399 99
$1419 99
$1020 off (72%)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is officially here! You can now pre-order the mighty Samsung flagship for up to $1,250+ off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900, and you also get a $120 free storage upgrade. Additionally, you get up to $350 Samsung Credits.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Plus for up to $800+ off

$299 99
$999 99
$700 off (70%)
The exciting Galaxy S25 Plus has finally been revealed. Pre-orders are now open, and you can pre-order a unit for up to $700 off at the Samsung Store with eligible trade-ins. There's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 for up to $550+ off

$299 99
$799 99
$500 off (63%)
The "vanilla" Galaxy S25 is here! Now's the time to pre-order one with exclusive discounts of up to $500. To get the discount, you must trade in an eligible device. There's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available, which includes your $50 Reservation Gift!
Pre-order at Samsung


The Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with the same main sensor but with an upgraded ultra-wide, while the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ carry the same camera hardware as their predecessors. However, Samsung is not leaving the new Galaxies without some fancy new photo editing options.

One UI 6.1.1. introduced a new version of Samsung's Expert RAW which offered two new editing options: Highlights and Shadows. Now, the Galaxy S25 equipped with One UI 7.0 offers an upgraded version of Samsung's specified camera app for RAW images.

You get six new menus for editing RAW images:
  • Exposure: adjusts the brightness over the entire image
  • Highlights: adjusts the brightness only on the highlights of the image
  • Shadows: adjusts the brightness in the dark areas of the image
  • Contrast: lowers or increases the difference in brightness between the darkest areas of an image and its lightest areas
  • Saturation: adjusts how saturated the colors are
  • Vigor: adjusts the saturation while preventing an excessive saturation increase (which could make the photo look unrealistic)
  • Color Temperature: adjusts for lighting (whether it's warm or cool)
  • Noise Removal: gets rid of grainy noise in an image

But that's not all! Samsung also adds a histogram to the RAW image. This graph is aimed to help you determine changes in brightness across the image so you can achieve a balanced and well-contrasted look.


So far, Samsung has listed only the Galaxy S25 models as supported for the new Expert RAW app. However, the company does indicate other supported models will be added in the future. We can safely expect these phones to be the ones supporting Samsung's Android 15-based One UI 7 and Expert RAW.

Recommended Stories
These great editing features will join the rich feature list of Expert RAW. Right now, the app allows you to adjust ISO, Shutter Speed, Exposure, Focus, and White Balance while you're taking an image, while it also comes with advanced modes such as Astrophotography mode and Multiple Exposure mode. However, for editing, photographers have to edit using Adobe Lightroom (Expert RAW has an integration with it, so you could use Lightroom's powers straight in the app).

The Expert RAW app is supported on the Galaxy S20 Ultra and S21 Ultra, all models from the Galaxy S22, S23, and Galaxy S24 series, the Note 20 Ultra, and the Z Fold 2 and newer.

Apple, on the other hand, also offers RAW image capture for iPhone 12 Pro and newer Pro-branded iPhones, but its interface is simpler, and for editing, photographers need to use a third-party app, such as Lightroom.

Other competitors such as the Pixel 9 also offer the ability to take RAW images. However, Google's solution also relies on third-party apps for the more sophisticated editing. You can edit your photo in Google Photos (brightness, contrast, highlights, and shadows), but it gets converted to JPEG before that, so you lose the precise editing abilities.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with excellent cameras to begin with, complemented by capable Galaxy AI and a fast chip, and as such, it's positioned to become one of the best camera phones of 2025. The Galaxy S25 and S25+, although they don't have the Ultra's camera prowess, are still plenty capable given their support for RAW images, something that the base iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus can't boast with.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins

Latest News

If you didn't like the Galaxy S25, the iPhone SE 4 might give you a reason to get excited — soon
If you didn't like the Galaxy S25, the iPhone SE 4 might give you a reason to get excited — soon
Xiaomi 15 gets a festive makeover with a new color option
Xiaomi 15 gets a festive makeover with a new color option
The ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is a steal at Best Buy, but only for a limited time
The ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is a steal at Best Buy, but only for a limited time
Sleek Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a fantastic price cut, making it a top choice for foldable fans
Sleek Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a fantastic price cut, making it a top choice for foldable fans
High-end Beats Studio Pro headphones are selling at a generous discount on Amazon
High-end Beats Studio Pro headphones are selling at a generous discount on Amazon
Grab a $100 discount on the 16/256 OnePlus 12R with a coupon at the official store
Grab a $100 discount on the 16/256 OnePlus 12R with a coupon at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless