Galaxy S25 Camera: New image sensors for the main cameras

Image above is for illustration purposes only.





Galaxy S25 series is poised to make a significant leap in camera technology. While we're still a few months away from the official announcement, leaks and rumors have provided us with a glimpse into the potential upgrades.



One of the most exciting developments is the supposed introduction of a new 1-inch 200MP ISOCELL image sensor for the Galaxy S25 Ultra 's main camera. This larger sensor size promises to deliver superior image quality, thanks to its ability to capture more light and detail.



Beyond the main camera, the

Samsung'sseries is poised to make a significant leap in camera technology. While we're still a few months away from the official announcement, leaks and rumors have provided us with a glimpse into the potential upgrades.One of the most exciting developments is the supposed introduction of a new 1-inch 200MP ISOCELL image sensor for the's main camera. This larger sensor size promises to deliver superior image quality, thanks to its ability to capture more light and detail.Beyond the main camera, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are expected to feature a combination of Sony's LYTIA camera sensors. This departure from Samsung's long-standing reliance on its own ISOCELL sensors suggests a commitment to pushing the boundaries of mobile photography.





Galaxy S25 camera upgrades: The rumors









According to a reputable tipster nicknamed Revegnus, Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra could feature a new 1-inch 200MP ISOCELL image sensor on its main camera.

Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus Samsung may abandon its ISOCELL sensors in favor of Sony's new LYTIA camera sensors for the Galaxy S25 . Meanwhile, for theand S25 Plus Samsung may abandon its ISOCELL sensors in favor of Sony's new LYTIA camera sensors for the Galaxy S25 Plus and

Galaxy S25





How many cameras does the new Galaxy S25 have?





As in previous years, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are expected to come with three cameras: a main, an ultra-wide, an a 3x telephoto. The Galaxy S25 Ultra should come with four cameras, adding on top of those three another telephoto camera with 5x zoom.





All three phones are also expected to have a single front-facing camera embedded in the display.





Galaxy S25: How many megapixels will it have?





There has been no news to indicate any changes to the megapixels. If things remain the same, we should see the following:



Recommended Stories





Galaxy S25 camera summary:





For now, this is all that's come out about the Galaxy S25 series' camera system. Still, even if it is not much in volume, the introduction of a new image sensor for the main cameras is always exciting, hinting at major changes to the camera experience.





Galaxy S25 Ultra expected camera specs : S25 Ultra main (wide) — 200 MP, f/1.7 aperture, 24mm lens-equivalent, 1/0.98" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size, multi-directional PDAF, OIS

Ultra-wide — 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚, 1/2.55", 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video

3x telephoto —10 MP, f/2.4, 67mm, 1/3.52", 1.12µm, PDAF, OIS,

5x telephoto — 50 MP, f/3.4, 111mm, 1/2.52", 0.7µm, PDAF, OIS





Galaxy S25 series expected camera specs :

Main (wide) — 50 MP, f/1.8 aperture, 24mm, 1/1.56", 1.0µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS

Ultra-wide — 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚, 1/2.55" 1.4µm, Super Steady video

3x telephoto — 10 MP, f/2.4, 67mm, 1/3.94", 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS