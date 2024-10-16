See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Galaxy S25 Camera: New image sensors for the main cameras

A close-up shot of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and S24 Plus cameras.
Samsung's Galaxy S25 series is poised to make a significant leap in camera technology. While we're still a few months away from the official announcement, leaks and rumors have provided us with a glimpse into the potential upgrades.

One of the most exciting developments is the supposed introduction of a new 1-inch 200MP ISOCELL image sensor for the Galaxy S25 Ultra's main camera. This larger sensor size promises to deliver superior image quality, thanks to its ability to capture more light and detail.

Beyond the main camera, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are expected to feature a combination of Sony's LYTIA camera sensors. This departure from Samsung's long-standing reliance on its own ISOCELL sensors suggests a commitment to pushing the boundaries of mobile photography.

Galaxy S25 camera upgrades: The rumors


New image sensors for the main cameras


According to a reputable tipster nicknamed Revegnus, Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra could feature a new 1-inch 200MP ISOCELL image sensor on its main camera.

A larger sensor size typically translates to better image quality, so this upgrade could significantly enhance the flagship's photography capabilities. The new ISOCELL sensor is said to come with 0.8µm pixels, dual-pixel autofocus, and in-sensor crop zoom, all of which point towards a substantial improvement in photo performance.

Meanwhile, for the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus Samsung may abandon its ISOCELL sensors in favor of Sony's new LYTIA camera sensors for the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25.

This intriguing rumor originates, again, from the reliable leakster Revegnus, suggesting that Samsung is considering a significant change in its camera sensor strategy. Sony's LYTIA sensors, which feature innovative dual-stacked technology, promise enhanced light sensitivity and superior color accuracy.

If accurate, this shift could mark a departure from Samsung's long-standing reliance on its own ISOCELL sensors and potentially introduce a new level of image quality to the Galaxy S25 series.

How many cameras does the new Galaxy S25 have?


As in previous years, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are expected to come with three cameras: a main, an ultra-wide, an a 3x telephoto. The Galaxy S25 Ultra should come with four cameras, adding on top of those three another telephoto camera with 5x zoom.

All three phones are also expected to have a single front-facing camera embedded in the display.

Galaxy S25: How many megapixels will it have?


There has been no news to indicate any changes to the megapixels. If things remain the same, we should see the following:

Recommended Stories
CameraGalaxy S25Galaxy S25 PlusGalaxy S25 Ultra
Main (wide)50 MP50 MP200 MP
Ultra-wide12 MP12 MP12 MP
3x telephoto10 MP10 MP10 MP
5x telephotoN/AN/A50 MP
Selfie12 MP12 MP12 MP

Galaxy S25 camera summary:


For now, this is all that's come out about the Galaxy S25 series' camera system. Still, even if it is not much in volume, the introduction of a new image sensor for the main cameras is always exciting, hinting at major changes to the camera experience.

Galaxy S25 Ultra expected camera specs:
  • S25 Ultra main (wide) — 200 MP, f/1.7 aperture, 24mm lens-equivalent, 1/0.98" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size, multi-directional PDAF, OIS
  • Ultra-wide — 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚, 1/2.55", 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video
  • 3x telephoto —10 MP, f/2.4, 67mm, 1/3.52", 1.12µm, PDAF, OIS,
  • 5x telephoto — 50 MP, f/3.4, 111mm, 1/2.52", 0.7µm, PDAF, OIS

Galaxy S25 series expected camera specs:
  • Main (wide) — 50 MP, f/1.8 aperture, 24mm, 1/1.56", 1.0µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
  • Ultra-wide — 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚, 1/2.55" 1.4µm, Super Steady video
  • 3x telephoto — 10 MP, f/2.4, 67mm, 1/3.94", 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
