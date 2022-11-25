These are the best Black Friday Galaxy Watch deals by far
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Now that the Black Friday deals are here, it's time to take a look at those Galaxy Watches! The classy, round timepieces by Samsung are probably the most solid smartwatches you can get to pair with an Android phone. The new Galaxy Watch 5 series are getting a drop by like $50, but the Galaxy Watch 4 models are also still available and being sold at bargain prices:
Samsung Galaxy Watch Black Friday deals are live
The new Galaxy Watch 5 looks futuristic and sleek, but if you want something classy look no further than the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Deals below:
