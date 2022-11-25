Black Friday: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung’s Black Friday deals are here!
Grab the Galaxy Z Fold 4, S22 Ultra, and S21 FE for cheap.

These are the best Black Friday Galaxy Watch deals by far

@IskrenGaidarov
Black Friday Galaxy Watch deals are live and hot!
Now that the Black Friday deals are here, it's time to take a look at those Galaxy Watches! The classy, round timepieces by Samsung are probably the most solid smartwatches you can get to pair with an Android phone. The new Galaxy Watch 5 series are getting a drop by like $50, but the Galaxy Watch 4 models are also still available and being sold at bargain prices:

Samsung Galaxy Watch Black Friday deals are live


The new Galaxy Watch 5 looks futuristic and sleek, but if you want something classy look no further than the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Deals below:

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (GPS + LTE) $70 savings at Best Buy

This fancy version of the Watch 5, which features a lightweight and sturdy titanium construction as well as cellular (LTE) connection, is now $70 cheaper at Best Buy. Get the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in this limited Black Friday deal!
$70 off (14%)
$429 99
$499 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (GPS) also $50 off at Best Buy

You can now save $50 on the newest Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at Best Buy with this cool Black Friday deal. No questions asked!
$50 off (11%)
$399 99
$449 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (GPS) is a cool $50 off at Walmart

Get $50 savings on the latest Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at Walmart in this Black Friday deal. No trade ins and no questions asked.
$51 off (11%)
$399
$449 99
Buy at Walmart

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (GPS) save up to $240 off with trade-in, $50 instant rebate

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is also discounted at Samsung right now. You can save up to $240 with a trade-in, and even without a trade-in, the smartwatch is now $50 off.
$290 off (64%) Trade-in
$159 99
$449 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 5 (GPS + LTE 44mm) save $70 at Best Buy

The Galaxy Watch 5 is also discounted quite nicely over at Best Buy. You can save $50 on this 44mm aluminum model. This one has NO cellular connectivity.
$70 off (19%)
$289 99
$359 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Watch 5 (GPS 44mm) save $50 at Best Buy

The Galaxy Watch 5 is also discounted quite nicely over at Best Buy. You can save $50 on this 44mm aluminum model. This one has NO cellular connectivity.
$50 off (16%)
$259 99
$309 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Watch 5 (GPS 40mm) offer slashes $51 at Walmart

This Black Friday deal helps you save $51 on the Galaxy Watch 5 40mm with Bluetooth. The offer stands for all color options, including Graphite, Pink, and Silver.
$51 off (18%)
$229
$279 99
Buy at Walmart

Galaxy Watch 5 (GPS 40mm) save up to $165 with enhanced trade-in, $30 off instant credit

This Black Friday deal is quite incredible: you can have the latest Galaxy Watch for just $64.99! If this ain't a crazy-good deal, we don't know what is!
$215 off (77%) Trade-in
$64 99
$279 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 4 (GPS 44mm) save $110 at Best Buy

Save $110 on one of the best Android smartwatches on the market - the Galaxy Watch4. From continuous SpO2 and ECG monitoring, to smart notifications and waterproofing, this watch has it all! Don't miss this Black Friday deal!
$110 off (39%)
$169 99
$279 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (GPS 42mm) $201 savings at Walmart

A sweet deal on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is available at Walmart right now.
$201 off (57%)
$149
$349 99
Buy at Walmart

Galaxy Watch 4 (GPS + LTE 40mm) now at $100 down!

Amazon is currently selling the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm LTE with a $100 discount. Yes, it's an older model, but this was Samsung's top-tier watch last year, and it has Wear OS 3, continuous SpO2 and ECG monitoring, and it can be yours for even less money.
$100 off (33%)
$199 99
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 4 (GPS 40mm) now discounted by 44% at Amazon

Last year's flagship smartwatch from Samsung - the Galaxy Watch 4 - can now be purchased with $110 off its original price, a hefty 44% discount for Black Friday.
$110 off (44%)
$139 99
$249 99
Buy at Amazon

In case you haven't made up your mind on what smartwatch to pick up, check out our selections of Apple Watch Black Friday deals, Garmin smartwatch Black Friday sales, and Fitbit Black Friday offers.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless