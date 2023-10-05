Google Pixel Watch 2 hands-on preview: that's more like it

Google Pixel Watch 2 Intro





Pixel Watch 2 is not exactly cheap, but with its broad range of features, it could be an option worth considering this upcoming holiday season. The Google Pixel Watch 2 is now official, and I had the chance to see it in person at the Made by Google event where the Pixel 8 series was also unveiled. Google's latest smartwatch is here to fix the shortcomings of Google's first-gen wearable – it promises better battery life and performance improvements. It should also be a better fitness and health tracker thanks to its new and improved sensors. Starting at $349 for the non-LTE model, theis not exactly cheap, but with its broad range of features, it could be an option worth considering this upcoming holiday season.

What’s new about the Google Pixel Watch 2

All-new, quad-core CPU

Aluminum case instead of stainless steel

Skin temperature sensor

Continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor

All-new heart rate sensor

Improved battery life and charging speed



The performance gains mentioned above come thanks to the Snapdragon W5, which is a chip Qualcomm announced in 2022. It is made specifically for wearables, meaning that in addition to smooth performance, we expect to see low power consumption as well.









Google Pixel Watch 2 Design & Sizes Same on the outside, but with a lighter aluminum case







Google Pixel Watch 2 looks exactly like its predecessor. That, however, is not a bad thing since the Pixel Watch was (and still is) a good-looking watch with minimalist and elegant design. Just make sure you take care of it. Unlike other watches, the Pixel Watch 2 does not have a raised bezel around the screen to protect it.





Speaking of the screen, specs suggest that it's the same as on the first-gen Pixel Watch. It is a 1.2-inch OLED screen with a prominent border around it and 1000 nits of peak brightness. As mentioned above, the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 is its only layer of protection against scratches and cracks, but having used the Pixel Watch for many months, I can say it's surprisingly durable.





While the 1st-gen Pixel Watch was made of stainless steel, the Watch 2 has an aluminum case. Aluminum isn't as strong, but it is lighter, and on a watch, even a few grams make a difference. The Pixel Watch 2 is 10% lighter than last year's model.





Unfortunately, the Pixel Watch 2 still comes in one, 41mm size only. If you wanted a bigger variant, you might have to wait until next year. You do get a small and a large band in the set, however.





Water resistance is rated at 5ATM – a typical rating for premium smartwatches. In plain words, the Google Pixel Watch 2 can be used safely in a pool.