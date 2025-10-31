Weekly deals roundup: $50 off iPad Pro M5, $410 off Galaxy S25 Edge, $500 off Razr+ (2024), and more
Apple's latest and greatest iPad Pros, Samsung's one and only ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge flagship, and the incredibly affordable Motorola Razr Plus (2024) are just a few of the deeply discounted products of this week.
Yes, ladies and gents, Thanksgiving is still almost four weeks away, which means Black Friday 2025 is technically exactly four weeks away, but that doesn't mean you absolutely have to wait until then to start or even end your holiday shopping for this season.
That's right, you can already take care of most (if not all) of the Christmas gifts you need this year without breaking the bank... as long as all your close friends and family members are interested in technology, and you choose carefully from our latest lists of top week-ending deals and steals grouped by several key categories.
These three best offers will certainly not last long!
How do I know that? Well, in the case of Motorola's half-off Razr Plus (2024) foldable, Best Buy makes it pretty clear that the deal will expire at the end of the week (if inventory holds up until then).
The Galaxy S25 Edge, meanwhile, might be on the verge of a premature market retirement, and seemingly supporting that rumor, Amazon only has one color option in stock at a hefty $410 discount at the time of this writing.
Last but certainly not least in this trio of headlining promotions, Apple's brand-new M5-powered iPad Pro 11 is obviously not set to be discontinued anytime soon, but its surprisingly early first discount is likely to go away before long on account of making one of the best tablets around even better than the competition and harder to turn down.
You should probably also hurry if you like these seven other smartphone deals
Like its bigger, slightly higher-end, and costlier brother, the half-off Motorola Razr (2024) is guaranteed to go up in price on Monday. The same thing could well happen with the cheaper Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger and the Motorola Edge (2025)'s first killer bundle promo with free earbuds and a gratis smartwatch.
Google's "vanilla" Pixel 9, meanwhile, is... obviously not as advanced as this year's Pixel 10, which is why it costs a lot less. Then you've got Samsung's "vanilla" Galaxy S25 at a... somewhat unusual discount (both in value and magnitude), as well as the OnePlus 13 flagship sold at a special price with not one but two compelling gifts.
Finally, the Galaxy S25 Ultra flagship is... actually not as affordable as it's recently been, nonetheless costing a cool 350 bucks less than usual and looking hard to resist for Android power users in a rush to conclude their Christmas shopping.
And what do you say about these eight excellent tablet promotions?
The only thing I can say is buy, buy, buy before it's too late. Buy the Lenovo Idea Tab if you want the most affordable Android tablet (with respectable specifications) possible, the Idea Tab Pro or Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite if you're on a tight but not that tight budget, and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE if you can afford to snub the humbler Tab S10 Lite.
Of course, if you have a little extra dough to spend right now, it's definitely worth considering the jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ at a rare $100 discount, as well as the remarkably affordable gaming-centric Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3.
As for Microsoft's Surface Pro 11 with 512GB storage, 16GB RAM, and a bundled keyboard and Apple's 13-inch iPad Pro (2025), those two are clearly in a superior league of their own, which is why they're a lot costlier than the aforementioned Android mid-rangers... but they're also undeniably worth every penny.
Three of the best smartwatches out there are heavily discounted as well
No, the Pixel Watch 3 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are not among the latest models from their manufacturers. But they're definitely affordable enough to get you to ignore their age and the existence of new and improved versions... unless, of course, you prefer the brand-new Galaxy Watch 8 Classic at a decent $70 discount unlikely to last very long.
Wireless earbuds and headphones fans, rejoice!
Yes, we've got amazing deals in this category for practically every budget, size, and wearing preference, including Samsung's latest ultra-high-end wireless earbuds at a cool $85 discount, a pair of premium over-ear Bose headphones fetching an incredible 150 bucks less than usual, some slightly lower-end and significantly lower-cost Beats on-ear cans, and the aptly named Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (with active noise cancellation) at $50 off their list price.
Those are some great ideas for stocking stuffers, don't you think?
