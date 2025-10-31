Weekly deals roundup: $50 off iPad Pro M5, $410 off Galaxy S25 Edge, $500 off Razr+ (2024), and more

have





That's right, you can already take care of most (if not all) of the Christmas gifts you need this year without breaking the bank... as long as all your close friends and family members are interested in technology, and you choose carefully from our latest lists of top week-ending deals and steals grouped by several key categories.

These three best offers will certainly not last long!

Motorola razr Plus (2024) $499 99 $999 99 $500 off (50%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge $410 off (37%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection, Android 15, 200 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Titanium Construction, Silver Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M5, 2025) $50 off (5%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M5 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina XDR Display with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Apple Intelligence, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Landscape Center Stage Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, USB-C Port with Thunderbolt Support, Space Black and Silver Color Options Buy at Amazon





foldable, Best Buy makes it pretty clear that the deal will expire at the end of the week ( if inventory holds up until then). How do I know that? Well, in the case of Motorola's half-off Razr Plus (2024) foldable, Best Buy makes it pretty clear that the deal will expire at the end of the week (inventory holds up until then).





Last but certainly not least in this trio of headlining promotions, Apple's brand-new M5-powered iPad Pro 11 is obviously not set to be discontinued anytime soon, but its surprisingly early first discount is likely to go away before long on account of making one of the best tablets around even better than the competition and harder to turn down.

You should probably also hurry if you like these seven other smartphone deals

Motorola Moto G Power (2025) $249 99 $299 99 $50 off (17%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 15, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 6.8-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2388 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Two Color Options Buy at Motorola Motorola razr (2024) $349 99 $699 99 $350 off (50%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Koala Gray Color Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 9 $254 off (32%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Obsidian Color Buy at Amazon Gift Motorola Edge (2025) $549 99 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Display with 2712 x 1220 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 10 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,200mAh Battery, 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Pantone Deep Forest Color, Free Moto Watch Fit and Moto Buds+ Included Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy S25 $147 off (18%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Silver Shadow Color, US 1-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Gift OnePlus 13 $749 99 $899 99 $150 off (17%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Black Eclipse Color, Free Magnetic Half-Pack Case and Duffel Bag Included Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $350 off (27%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon









Pixel 10 , which is why it costs a lot less. Then you've got Samsung's "vanilla" Google's "vanilla" Pixel 9 , meanwhile, is... obviously not as advanced as this year's, which is why it costs a lot less. Then you've got Samsung's "vanilla" Galaxy S25 at a... somewhat unusual discount (both in value and magnitude), as well as the OnePlus 13 flagship sold at a special price with not one but two compelling gifts.



Recommended Stories

And what do you say about these eight excellent tablet promotions?

Lenovo Idea Tab $129 99 $189 99 $60 off (32%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 11-Inch IPS Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Audio Technology, 7,040mAh Battery, 20W Charging Support, microSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Android 15, Luna Grey Color Buy at BestBuy Lenovo Idea Tab Pro $279 99 $389 99 $110 off (28%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.7-Inch LCD Screen with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included Buy at Lenovo Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite $299 $349 99 $51 off (15%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 10.9-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2112 x 1320 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, Android 15, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Support, Circle to Search, AI Tools, Silver Color, S Pen Included Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE $100 off (20%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 8,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Blue Color, US Version, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 $419 99 $549 99 $130 off (24%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color, Folio Case and Rapid Charge Adapter Included Buy at Lenovo Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $100 off (15%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 13.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2880 x 1800 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Silver Color, US Version, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro $999 99 $1349 99 $350 off (26%) 11th Edition, 2024 Release, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Plus, 13-Inch LCD Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Black, Keyboard Included Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M5, 2025) $50 off (4%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M5 Processor, 13-Inch Ultra Retina XDR Display with 2752 x 2064 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Apple Intelligence, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Landscape Center Stage Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, USB-C Port with Thunderbolt Support, Space Black and Silver Color Options Buy at Amazon









at a rare $100 discount, as well as the remarkably affordable gaming-centric Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3. Of course, if you have a little extra dough to spend right now, it's definitely worth considering the jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ at a rare $100 discount, as well as the remarkably affordable gaming-centric Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3.





As for Microsoft's Surface Pro 11 with 512GB storage, 16GB RAM, and a bundled keyboard and Apple's 13-inch iPad Pro (2025) , those two are clearly in a superior league of their own, which is why they're a lot costlier than the aforementioned Android mid-rangers... but they're also undeniably worth every penny.

Three of the best smartwatches out there are heavily discounted as well

Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) $100 off (33%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 1.4-Inch Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 456 x 456 Pixel Resolution and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Active Band, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic $429 99 $499 99 $70 off (14%) GPS, Bluetooth, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black Color Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Ultra 2 $150 off (19%) GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Dark Green Alpine Loop Buy at Amazon





Wireless earbuds and headphones fans, rejoice!

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds $50 off (28%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, High-Fidelity Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 8.5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Beats Solo 4 $70 off (35%) Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Beats Proprietary Platform, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Android and iOS Compatibility, Fast Fuel, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life, UltraPlush Ear Cushions for Extended Comfort and Durability, Lossless Audio via USB-C or 3.5mm, Five Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro $85 off (34%) True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Silver Color, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Bose QuietComfort Headphones $150 off (43%) Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Legendary Noise Cancellation, High-Fidelity Audio, Adjustable EQ, Quiet and Aware Modes, Wind Block, Audio Cable with In-Line Microphones, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Bluetooth 5.1, Nine Color Options Buy at Amazon





Yes, we've got amazing deals in this category for practically every budget, size, and wearing preference, including Samsung's latest ultra-high-end wireless earbuds at a cool $85 discount, a pair of premium over-ear Bose headphones fetching an incredible 150 bucks less than usual, some slightly lower-end and significantly lower-cost Beats on-ear cans, and the aptly named Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (with active noise cancellation) at $50 off their list price.





Those are some great ideas for stocking stuffers, don't you think?

Yes, ladies and gents, Thanksgiving is still almost four weeks away, which means Black Friday 2025 is technically exactly four weeks away, but that doesn't mean you absolutelyto wait until then to start or even end your holiday shopping for this season.