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Last-minute Christmas deal makes the masterful OnePlus Pad 3 even harder to turn down

This might be the best Android tablet around, and if you hurry, it can be yours at a killer price.

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OnePlus Pad 3 back
Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and equipped with an extra-large and extra-sharp 13.2-inch IPS LCD screen capable of refreshing your content at a blazing fast 144 Hz rate, it's fairly easy to understand why the OnePlus Pad 3 is marketed as "masterful by every measure" by its manufacturer.

Of course, one of the tablet's most delightfully masterful characteristics is arguably its $699.99 list price, which may not sound incredibly low... until you compare it to how much the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Apple's 13-inch iPad Pro (2025) normally cost.

OnePlus Pad 3

$579 99
$699 99
$120 off (17%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 13.2-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 3392 x 2400 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, Android 15, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Eight Speaker Sound System, 12,140mAh Battery, 80W Charging Capabilities, Storm Blue Color, Free Folio Case and Shoulder Bag Included
Buy at OnePlus

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Even better, it's become refreshingly easy over the last few months for OnePlus Pad 3 shoppers to save $100 or $120 on the brand's best tablet to date, and the latest holiday promotion takes the latter discount and combines it with not one but two very cool deal sweeteners to make the device more enticing than ever before.

That's right, if you hurry, you can receive not just the high-end Android slate with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage space on your doorstep by Christmas in exchange for only $579.99, but a folio case and OnePlus Pioneer shoulder bag as well.

While the latter gift is a pretty unusual item to bundle with a consumer tech product, the former is an undoubtedly handy protective accessory for a razor-thin and lightweight tablet that's obviously prone to accidents and damage.

 

In total, the two freebies are worth around 90 bucks, which is not that much money, but it's definitely better than nothing, further improving an already amazing value proposition. 

The OnePlus Pad 3, mind you, is objectively more powerful than the considerably costlier Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, for instance, also shining in terms of display performance, build quality, battery life, and of course, charging speeds.

Put simply, you might be looking at the absolute best Android tablet money can buy this holiday season, and for one last time before Christmas, its price is substantially knocked down and incredibly difficult to resist.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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