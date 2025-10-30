Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
Best Buy makes the budget-friendly Lenovo Idea Tab absolutely irresistible at up to $70 off

That may not sound like a huge discount, but this is a nice and well-rounded Android tablet that normally starts at a very reasonable $190.

Official Lenovo Idea Tab promotional image with stylus
Released less than two months ago alongside the slightly bigger and higher-end Idea Tab Plus, the 11-inch Lenovo Idea Tab has already received a surprisingly high number of more than decent discounts.

The latest and greatest Best Buy deals, however, are significantly better than everything Lenovo's official US e-store has offered these last few weeks, slashing 60 bucks off a regular starting price of $189.99 and an even heftier $70 off the $229.99 the slate typically costs with a bundled stylus.

Lenovo Idea Tab

$129 99
$189 99
$60 off (32%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 11-Inch IPS Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Audio Technology, 7,040mAh Battery, 20W Charging Support, microSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Android 15, Luna Grey Color
Buy at BestBuy

Lenovo Idea Tab

$159 99
$229 99
$70 off (30%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 11-Inch IPS Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Audio Technology, 7,040mAh Battery, 20W Charging Support, microSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Android 15, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Included
Buy at BestBuy

With or without a handy Lenovo Tab Pen, you'll be getting 128 gigs of internal storage space here (which is certainly nice for a sub-$200 tablet), as well as 4GB RAM at $129.99 (which is not that great nowadays regardless of the price bracket) or an impressive 8 gigs of the good stuff at $159.99.

Of course, the Lenovo Idea Tab shines in a number of other key ways (especially at its newly reduced prices), supporting 90Hz display refresh rate technology for silky smooth gaming and video streaming while also promising "all-day" battery life and security updates through 2029.

Compared to some of the best tablets currently sold by Samsung, that long-term software support commitment is really not that great, only covering two major OS promotions, but by Lenovo's normal standards, you could definitely do a lot worse.


At $129.99 and up, you'll probably not be able to find a better-looking, thinner, lighter, or even more powerful device than the Lenovo Idea Tab. I'm obviously not claiming this is the prettiest or fastest Android tablet out there, but it does pack a more than respectable octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor into a 7mm slim body, and it delivers crystal clear sound with no less than four Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers.

Should you expect even bigger discounts closer to the holidays? Anything is possible, but if you ask me, it's highly unlikely that this all-round solid mid-range performer will drop below $129.99 anytime soon.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
