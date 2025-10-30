Best Buy makes the budget-friendly Lenovo Idea Tab absolutely irresistible at up to $70 off
That may not sound like a huge discount, but this is a nice and well-rounded Android tablet that normally starts at a very reasonable $190.
Released less than two months ago alongside the slightly bigger and higher-end Idea Tab Plus, the 11-inch Lenovo Idea Tab has already received a surprisingly high number of more than decent discounts.
The latest and greatest Best Buy deals, however, are significantly better than everything Lenovo's official US e-store has offered these last few weeks, slashing 60 bucks off a regular starting price of $189.99 and an even heftier $70 off the $229.99 the slate typically costs with a bundled stylus.
With or without a handy Lenovo Tab Pen, you'll be getting 128 gigs of internal storage space here (which is certainly nice for a sub-$200 tablet), as well as 4GB RAM at $129.99 (which is not that great nowadays regardless of the price bracket) or an impressive 8 gigs of the good stuff at $159.99.
Of course, the Lenovo Idea Tab shines in a number of other key ways (especially at its newly reduced prices), supporting 90Hz display refresh rate technology for silky smooth gaming and video streaming while also promising "all-day" battery life and security updates through 2029.
Compared to some of the best tablets currently sold by Samsung, that long-term software support commitment is really not that great, only covering two major OS promotions, but by Lenovo's normal standards, you could definitely do a lot worse.
That's a pretty big and reasonably sharp screen for such an ultra-affordable tablet. | Image Credit -- Lenovo
At $129.99 and up, you'll probably not be able to find a better-looking, thinner, lighter, or even more powerful device than the Lenovo Idea Tab. I'm obviously not claiming this is the prettiest or fastest Android tablet out there, but it does pack a more than respectable octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor into a 7mm slim body, and it delivers crystal clear sound with no less than four Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers.
Should you expect even bigger discounts closer to the holidays? Anything is possible, but if you ask me, it's highly unlikely that this all-round solid mid-range performer will drop below $129.99 anytime soon.
