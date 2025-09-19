Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy Z Fold 7, S25 Edge, iPad Air (2025), and so many more huge discounts!

Are you excited about Amazon's undoubtedly massive member-exclusive sales event next month ? Well, why wait until then when the e-commerce giant and other top retailers and industry-leading device manufacturers are already heavily discounting so many amazing products for so many different user needs and budgets?





Will these discounts stand the test of time and remain unbeaten when this fall's Prime Big Deal Days promotions roll out on October 7? Probably not, but if patience is not your greatest quality and/or don't have and don't want to get an Amazon Prime membership, you'll definitely relish some of the following opportunities to minimize your spending ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

This week's top three deals might actually be impossible to eclipse

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 $1699 99 $2119 99 $420 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge $400 off (36%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection, Android 15, 200 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Titanium Construction, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025) $150 off (25%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon





Pixel 10 Pro Fold starts selling), you can always go for a "conventional" If you still don't have the dough for probably the best foldable phone available today (at least until thestarts selling), you can always go for a "conventional" Galaxy S25 Edge (with a decidedly unconventional 5.8mm profile) and save almost the same amount of money with equally little hassle.





These hot new smartphone offers are also pretty great

Motorola Moto G Power (2025) $50 off (17%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 15, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 6.8-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2388 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge (2025) $100 off (18%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Display with 2712 x 1220 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 10 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,200mAh Battery, 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Pantone Deep Forest Color Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr (2025) $100 off (14%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch P-OLED Cover Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,500mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 FE $160 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Android 16 with One UI 8, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Armor Aluminum Frame, Four Color Options, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE $200 off (22%) 5G, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon Gift OnePlus 13 $799 99 $899 99 $100 off (11%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Black Eclipse Color, Free Magnetic Case Included Buy at OnePlus Motorola Razr Plus (2025) $150 off (15%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Pantone Mocha Mousse Color Buy at Amazon Gift Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) $1299 99 $1499 99 $200 off (13%) 5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Four Color Options, Free Moto Watch Fit Included Buy at Motorola







and free smartwatch currently available from Motorola. I especially like the state-of-the-art Razr Ultra (2025) foldable for... fairly obvious reasons (like those huge screens and that super-powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor), as well as the nice little discountfree smartwatch currently available from Motorola.





Now that's a rich harvest of phenomenal tablet deals!

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro $289 99 $389 99 $100 off (26%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.7-Inch LCD Screen with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 $419 99 $549 99 $130 off (24%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color, Folio Case and Rapid Charge Adapter Included Buy at Lenovo OnePlus Pad 3 $87 off (12%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 13.2-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 3392 x 2400 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, Android 15, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Eight Speaker Sound System, 12,140mAh Battery, 80W Charging Capabilities, Storm Blue Color Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025) $150 off (19%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 $120 off (12%) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 8,400mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, S Pen Included, Gray and Silver Color Options, US Version Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra $1319 99 $1619 99 $300 off (19%) Wi-Fi Only, 1TB Storage, 16GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 16 with One UI 8, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 11,600mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Gray and Silver Color Options, S Pen Included Buy at BestBuy





No, the aforementioned 11-inch iPad Air (M3) is not Apple's only 2025-released tablet you can currently get at a big discount, with its 13-inch brother also costing 150 bucks less than usual in a number of different models and configurations.





For Android tablet fans, meanwhile, I've got both cheaper and pricier products to recommend this week, with two different Lenovo models dominating the former category and two fresh Samsung powerhouses found in the latter subsection of this section of my latest weekly deals roundup.





That puts the OnePlus Pad 3 in a bit of an uncomfortable position, costing more than the gaming-centric Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 and not an awful lot less than the iPad Air 13 (2025)... for a pretty good reason - a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC that the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra can't compete against. The OnePlus Pad 3 is more affordable than ever before (not counting trade-in deals and gifts, at least), so it's clearly also a great option... for the right type of customer.

These are the best smartwatch deals you can get today

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm) $20 off (6%) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 325mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Graphite and Silver Colors, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic $30 off (6%) GPS, Bluetooth, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black and White Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) $50 off (8%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS with One UI 8 Watch, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Four Color Options, US Version, 2-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon





Galaxy phone owner to find the company's latest (and greatest) wearable devices not just convenient to use alongside your Android handset, but pretty much impossible to beat in terms of value for your money right now. I'm not going to lie to you, the Galaxy Watch 8 Watch 8 Classic , and Watch Ultra (2025) are obviously not the most diverse smartwatches in the world. But you don't necessarily have to be a hardcore Samsung fan or aowner to find the company's latest (and greatest) wearable devices not just convenient to use alongside your Android handset, but pretty much impossible to beat in terms of value for your money right now.

Apple rules this week's top earbuds deals list, but not with the products you think

Beats Studio Buds $70 off (47%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Black and Red Color Options Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Buds+ $70 off (41%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro $60 off (24%) True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Two Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 $50 off (20%) True Wireless Earbuds with Secure Fit Earhooks, Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Apple H2 Chip, Heart Rate Monitoring for Workouts, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Android and iOS Compatibility, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon





No, I'm afraid I don't have any good AirPods Pro 3 launch promo to recommend, and the AirPods Pro 2 are (somewhat bizarrely) not available at a substantial discount (any longer) either.



