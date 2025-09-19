Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy Z Fold 7, S25 Edge, iPad Air (2025), and so many more huge discounts!
Two of the best Samsung phones in the world right now and one of Apple's newest tablets are the most attractive devices available at special prices this end of the week.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you excited about Amazon's undoubtedly massive member-exclusive sales event next month? Well, why wait until then when the e-commerce giant and other top retailers and industry-leading device manufacturers are already heavily discounting so many amazing products for so many different user needs and budgets?
Will these discounts stand the test of time and remain unbeaten when this fall's Prime Big Deal Days promotions roll out on October 7? Probably not, but if patience is not your greatest quality and/or don't have and don't want to get an Amazon Prime membership, you'll definitely relish some of the following opportunities to minimize your spending ahead of the upcoming holiday season.
This week's top three deals might actually be impossible to eclipse
Look, I can obviously not guarantee that Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 price cut (without a trade-in) will go undefeated next month (or even next week), but the chance to save a whopping 420 bucks on such a hugely popular foldable (with such amazing specifications and that glorious design) seems absolutely unmissable.
If you still don't have the dough for probably the best foldable phone available today (at least until the Pixel 10 Pro Fold starts selling), you can always go for a "conventional" Galaxy S25 Edge (with a decidedly unconventional 5.8mm profile) and save almost the same amount of money with equally little hassle.
Or you can stop waiting for Apple to release a new iPad this year and buy... a new iPad from this year. Yes, the M3-powered 11-inch iPad Air is only six months old, and if you hurry, you can knock a very cool 150 bucks off its already reasonable price in your preferred storage configuration and color option.
These hot new smartphone offers are also pretty great
Clearly, I'm even less confident that these are the highest discounts Amazon can offer on Motorola's 2025-released Moto G Power, Edge, Razr, Razr Plus, and Razr Ultra, but if you're in a hurry, any one of these undeniably stylish and outstandingly feature-packed devices can be the best Android phone for your specific taste and budget.
Recommended Stories
I especially like the state-of-the-art Razr Ultra (2025) foldable for... fairly obvious reasons (like those huge screens and that super-powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor), as well as the nice little discount and free smartwatch currently available from Motorola.
The OnePlus 13, meanwhile, might just be the best non-foldable Android high-ender you can buy today at a cool discount and with a nice little gift included, followed by the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and Galaxy S25 FE for slightly more cash-strapped power users.
Now that's a rich harvest of phenomenal tablet deals!
No, the aforementioned 11-inch iPad Air (M3) is not Apple's only 2025-released tablet you can currently get at a big discount, with its 13-inch brother also costing 150 bucks less than usual in a number of different models and configurations.
For Android tablet fans, meanwhile, I've got both cheaper and pricier products to recommend this week, with two different Lenovo models dominating the former category and two fresh Samsung powerhouses found in the latter subsection of this section of my latest weekly deals roundup.
That puts the OnePlus Pad 3 in a bit of an uncomfortable position, costing more than the gaming-centric Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 and not an awful lot less than the iPad Air 13 (2025)... for a pretty good reason - a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC that the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra can't compete against. The OnePlus Pad 3 is more affordable than ever before (not counting trade-in deals and gifts, at least), so it's clearly also a great option... for the right type of customer.
These are the best smartwatch deals you can get today
I'm not going to lie to you, the Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025) are obviously not the most diverse smartwatches in the world. But you don't necessarily have to be a hardcore Samsung fan or a Galaxy phone owner to find the company's latest (and greatest) wearable devices not just convenient to use alongside your Android handset, but pretty much impossible to beat in terms of value for your money right now.
Apple rules this week's top earbuds deals list, but not with the products you think
No, I'm afraid I don't have any good AirPods Pro 3 launch promo to recommend, and the AirPods Pro 2 are (somewhat bizarrely) not available at a substantial discount (any longer) either.
But the Apple-made Beats Studio Buds, Studio Buds Plus, and Powerbeats Pro 2 are in at least one key way better than the company's entire AirPods portfolio, natively supporting both iPhones and Android handsets. All the other features and capabilities are also pretty great (especially for those reduced prices), but Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deserve a mention too at a nice $60 discount of their own.
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: