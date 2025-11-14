Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!
The Apple Watch Series 10 with LTE is a must-buy at this bonkers $250 Black Friday discount

That's half off for one of the best smartwatches money can buy this holiday season.

Apple Watch Series 10
So you thought Amazon's $120 price cut on the cheapest Apple Watch Series 10 variant last week would go undefeated this holiday season? How about the same retailer's $190 discount on 46mm units with standalone cellular connectivity a little earlier this month?

Well, believe it or not, Walmart is already not just improving those deals, but totally crushing them ahead of Black Friday, and whether you think you need 4G LTE support on your wrist or not, you're advised to go for a model with that technology included... as long as you don't have a very large wrist.

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm)

$249
$499
$250 off (50%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm)

$279
$429
$150 off (35%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
Buy at Walmart


That's because a 42mm cellular-enabled Apple Watch Series 10 can be currently had for $249 instead of its $499 list price in a number of different colors. A 42mm unit sans 4G LTE connectivity, meanwhile, costs... $249 after a much humbler $150 discount (that would have seemed pretty epic not long ago) from a regular price of $399.

Clearly, there's no point in settling for a typically cheaper variant right now, but if you need a 46mm case, you'll have to spend $279 for a GPS-only model, as Walmart is all out of cellular-capable stock already in that size.

Advertised as a Black Friday deal, this is obviously unlikely to last long as a consequence of those inventory issues and your undoubtedly overwhelming demand, although there's definitely a good chance these up to $250 discounts will return later in the month after going away at some point this weekend.


After all, Black Friday 2025 is technically set to take place on November 28, although if I were you and I was looking for one of the best smartwatches to buy for Christmas for myself or a loved one, I wouldn't wait another hour, let alone two more weeks.

Slightly less impressive than the new Apple Watch Series 11 in (just) a few key departments, the Apple Watch Series 10 remains a very smart buy (especially at only $249 with cellular support) thanks to its large and super-high-quality Retina display, sophisticated health monitoring tools like a blood oxygen sensor, ECG app, irregular rhythm notifications, and sleep apnea detection, as well as a reasonably thin, light, but also very durable and comfortable design.

