The Apple Watch SE 2 lives on to make headlines yet again at a killer pre-Black Friday price





That's because Apple 's older low-cost smartwatch is obviously cheaper than its 2025 sequel, as well as cheaper than anytime in the last 11 months or so. Normally priced at $249 and up, the 2022-released second-gen Apple Watch SE is currently marked down by a cool 90 bucks across the board.

Apple Watch SE (2022) $89 off (36%) 40mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple Watch SE (2022) $89 off (32%) 44mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon





I'm talking both 40 and 44mm models, with and without standalone cellular connectivity, and if you hurry, you can also choose from a few different colorways for whatever variant you prefer. That being said, it's important to highlight that multiple major US retailers have offered bigger discounts on a number of LTE-enabled models recently , so if you think you need cellular support on your wrist, it's probably a good idea to wait a few more weeks for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

That's actually when the Apple Watch SE 2 received a $100 price cut sans 4G LTE capabilities last year, but of course, there are no guarantees that will happen again this holiday season. It might... or the device could be retired due to its advanced age in the near future.









Powered by an Apple S8 chip, this thing is clearly not as fast as its S10-based follow-up, also lacking a few fancy health monitoring tools like sleep apnea detection and a temperature sensor. But that OLED Retina display is pretty much unbeatable in the sub-$200 segment today, and the same goes for the water-resistant body, iconic design, and the many useful sensors and features allowing you to keep an eye on your heart rate, respiratory rate, sleep quality, and menstrual cycle.





