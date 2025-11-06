The Apple Watch SE 2 lives on to make headlines yet again at a killer pre-Black Friday price
The brand-new Apple Watch SE 3 has nothing on its predecessor in terms of value for money right now.
As compelling as the brand-new Apple Watch SE 3 might look to holiday shoppers on a tight budget at its first-ever discount, I'm sure plenty of bargain hunters will agree with me when I say that the Apple Watch SE 2 is even more attractive right now.
That's because Apple's older low-cost smartwatch is obviously cheaper than its 2025 sequel, as well as cheaper than anytime in the last 11 months or so. Normally priced at $249 and up, the 2022-released second-gen Apple Watch SE is currently marked down by a cool 90 bucks across the board.
I'm talking both 40 and 44mm models, with and without standalone cellular connectivity, and if you hurry, you can also choose from a few different colorways for whatever variant you prefer. That being said, it's important to highlight that multiple major US retailers have offered bigger discounts on a number of LTE-enabled models recently, so if you think you need cellular support on your wrist, it's probably a good idea to wait a few more weeks for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
That's actually when the Apple Watch SE 2 received a $100 price cut sans 4G LTE capabilities last year, but of course, there are no guarantees that will happen again this holiday season. It might... or the device could be retired due to its advanced age in the near future.
At first glance, the Apple Watch SE 2 is no different from the SE 3. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Powered by an Apple S8 chip, this thing is clearly not as fast as its S10-based follow-up, also lacking a few fancy health monitoring tools like sleep apnea detection and a temperature sensor. But that OLED Retina display is pretty much unbeatable in the sub-$200 segment today, and the same goes for the water-resistant body, iconic design, and the many useful sensors and features allowing you to keep an eye on your heart rate, respiratory rate, sleep quality, and menstrual cycle.
Let's not forget about fall detection, crash detection, and Emergency SOS technology or the irregular rhythm notifications that can potentially save your life... without breaking the bank. In short, this is easily the best smartwatch a hardcore Apple fan can get right now... if the Apple Watch SE 3 and Apple Watch Series 10 feel too rich for your blood even at their hefty new discounts.
