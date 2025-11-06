Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

The Apple Watch SE 2 lives on to make headlines yet again at a killer pre-Black Friday price

The brand-new Apple Watch SE 3 has nothing on its predecessor in terms of value for money right now.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Deals Wearables Apple Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple Watch SE 2
As compelling as the brand-new Apple Watch SE 3 might look to holiday shoppers on a tight budget at its first-ever discount, I'm sure plenty of bargain hunters will agree with me when I say that the Apple Watch SE 2 is even more attractive right now.

That's because Apple's older low-cost smartwatch is obviously cheaper than its 2025 sequel, as well as cheaper than anytime in the last 11 months or so. Normally priced at $249 and up, the 2022-released second-gen Apple Watch SE is currently marked down by a cool 90 bucks across the board.

Apple Watch SE (2022)

$89 off (36%)
40mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2022)

$89 off (32%)
44mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

I'm talking both 40 and 44mm models, with and without standalone cellular connectivity, and if you hurry, you can also choose from a few different colorways for whatever variant you prefer. That being said, it's important to highlight that multiple major US retailers have offered bigger discounts on a number of LTE-enabled models recently, so if you think you need cellular support on your wrist, it's probably a good idea to wait a few more weeks for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

That's actually when the Apple Watch SE 2 received a $100 price cut sans 4G LTE capabilities last year, but of course, there are no guarantees that will happen again this holiday season. It might... or the device could be retired due to its advanced age in the near future.


Powered by an Apple S8 chip, this thing is clearly not as fast as its S10-based follow-up, also lacking a few fancy health monitoring tools like sleep apnea detection and a temperature sensor. But that OLED Retina display is pretty much unbeatable in the sub-$200 segment today, and the same goes for the water-resistant body, iconic design, and the many useful sensors and features allowing you to keep an eye on your heart rate, respiratory rate, sleep quality, and menstrual cycle.

Let's not forget about fall detection, crash detection, and Emergency SOS technology or the irregular rhythm notifications that can potentially save your life... without breaking the bank. In short, this is easily the best smartwatch a hardcore Apple fan can get right now... if the Apple Watch SE 3 and Apple Watch Series 10 feel too rich for your blood even at their hefty new discounts.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Apple Watch - Deals History
81 stories
06 Nov, 2025
The Apple Watch SE 2 lives on to make headlines yet again at a killer pre-Black Friday price Amazon is selling the cheapest Apple Watch Series 10 variant at a record low price, but not for long
04 Nov, 2025
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 just got its first major price cut
30 Oct, 2025
Walmart's exclusive Apple Watch SE 2 deal saves you a massive $110
23 Oct, 2025
The premium Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $150 off in Amazon's exceptional sale
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 13

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 5

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
It's hard to believe, but the Exynos 2600 AP reportedly benchmarks at Apple M5 levels
It's hard to believe, but the Exynos 2600 AP reportedly benchmarks at Apple M5 levels
At $349 off, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra becomes a top pick for those who don’t want to overspend
At $349 off, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra becomes a top pick for those who don’t want to overspend
Pixel 10 has been selling like hotcakes in the US despite the iPhone 17’s success
Pixel 10 has been selling like hotcakes in the US despite the iPhone 17’s success

Latest News

Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Miss me with that slim phones trend, here's the world's first tablet with a built-in projector
Miss me with that slim phones trend, here's the world's first tablet with a built-in projector
Apple keeps making the iPad Pro faster, but not better
Apple keeps making the iPad Pro faster, but not better
Black Friday AirPods deals: 5 offers to splurge on ahead of the event
Black Friday AirPods deals: 5 offers to splurge on ahead of the event
Samsung is all over the place with the Galaxy S26: good ol' confusion strategy or just chaos?
Samsung is all over the place with the Galaxy S26: good ol' confusion strategy or just chaos?
Google's kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE watch becomes even harder to beat at a new record low price
Google's kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE watch becomes even harder to beat at a new record low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless