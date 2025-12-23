Walmart's epic Apple Watch SE 2 deals are just what you need this Christmas
Apple's budget timepieces are much harder to resist at these Walmart discounts.
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Apple Watch SE 2, which is now down to only $129 in its 40mm Wi-Fi variant. The 44mm model with cellular connectivity is also on sale, and you can now grab it for $159 — a fraction of its usual cost.Holiday promos keep rolling at online retailers, and Walmart is no exception. Right now, the merchant lets you grab one of the best budget smartwatches for iOS users at an irresistibly low price. We’re talking the
If you recall, Walmart had an even better sale during Black Friday Week. At the time, you could snatch the smaller variant with Wi-Fi+cellular connectivity for $129. But this one is now gone, so you’re left with the larger model if you’re specifically looking for cellular connectivity.
The Watch SE 2 continues to shine, even though Apple launched its successor this year. It features a premium-looking, lightweight design and all the essential features you could possibly need. With highly accurate heart rate tracking, workout and sleep measurements, and some SOS features, the wearable delivers an essential iOS watch experience at a much more affordable price.
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If you recall, Walmart had an even better sale during Black Friday Week. At the time, you could snatch the smaller variant with Wi-Fi+cellular connectivity for $129. But this one is now gone, so you’re left with the larger model if you’re specifically looking for cellular connectivity.
By the way, Walmart is the only seller dropping prices so significantly on these budget wearables. Over at Amazon and Best Buy, you can’t save more than $50. That said, the retailer has lowered the MSRP of both units. The 40mm Wi-Fi-only model is priced at $169, not its usual $249. For the 44mm variant, Walmart lists it at $279 instead of $329. So, these bargains may not look truly shocking — but trust us, you won’t find better deals right now.
The Watch SE 2 continues to shine, even though Apple launched its successor this year. It features a premium-looking, lightweight design and all the essential features you could possibly need. With highly accurate heart rate tracking, workout and sleep measurements, and some SOS features, the wearable delivers an essential iOS watch experience at a much more affordable price.
Best part about it? Walmart’s ongoing deals. If you’ve missed out on saving big during Black Friday Week, the Watch SE 2 continues to steal hearts at significantly reduced prices. Grab your preferred variant at Walmart and save while these offers last. And if you're still on the fence, check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review.
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