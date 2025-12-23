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Walmart's epic Apple Watch SE 2 deals are just what you need this Christmas

Apple's budget timepieces are much harder to resist at these Walmart discounts.

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A person's wrist with the Apple Watch SE 2.
View now at Walmart
Holiday promos keep rolling at online retailers, and Walmart is no exception. Right now, the merchant lets you grab one of the best budget smartwatches for iOS users at an irresistibly low price. We’re talking the Apple Watch SE 2, which is now down to only $129 in its 40mm Wi-Fi variant. The 44mm model with cellular connectivity is also on sale, and you can now grab it for $159 — a fraction of its usual cost.

Grab the Apple Watch SE 2, 40mm, for $129

$129
$169
$40 off (24%)
Walmart is now selling the Apple Watch SE 2 at an irresistible price just in time for the holidays. The wearable can be yours for $129 in its Wi-Fi variant with a 40mm case. The merchant has lowered the device's MSRP, though, so the discount doesn't seem as big as it actually is.
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch SE 2 (44mm, cellular): now $120 off

$159
$279
$120 off (43%)
The larger 44mm Apple Watch SE 2 with cellular connectivity is also on sale. Right now, you can get it at Walmart for just $159, making it impossible to resist. Don't waste time and save before this promo disappears.
Buy at Walmart

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If you recall, Walmart had an even better sale during Black Friday Week. At the time, you could snatch the smaller variant with Wi-Fi+cellular connectivity for $129. But this one is now gone, so you’re left with the larger model if you’re specifically looking for cellular connectivity.

By the way, Walmart is the only seller dropping prices so significantly on these budget wearables. Over at Amazon and Best Buy, you can’t save more than $50. That said, the retailer has lowered the MSRP of both units. The 40mm Wi-Fi-only model is priced at $169, not its usual $249. For the 44mm variant, Walmart lists it at $279 instead of $329. So, these bargains may not look truly shocking — but trust us, you won’t find better deals right now.

The Watch SE 2 continues to shine, even though Apple launched its successor this year. It features a premium-looking, lightweight design and all the essential features you could possibly need. With highly accurate heart rate tracking, workout and sleep measurements, and some SOS features, the wearable delivers an essential iOS watch experience at a much more affordable price.

Best part about it? Walmart’s ongoing deals. If you’ve missed out on saving big during Black Friday Week, the Watch SE 2 continues to steal hearts at significantly reduced prices. Grab your preferred variant at Walmart and save while these offers last. And if you're still on the fence, check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review.

iPad 10 (2022) flash sale

$259
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Save $25 on the iPad 10 (2022) in Back Market's 72-hour flash sale. The sale runs only to March 29 in Back Market - one of the most trusted places to buy refurbished tech. Discount is applied automatically at checkout.
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

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Apple Watch - Deals History
83 stories
23 Dec, 2025
Walmart's epic Apple Watch SE 2 deals are just what you need this Christmas
14 Nov, 2025
The Apple Watch Series 10 with LTE is a must-buy at this bonkers $250 Black Friday discount
06 Nov, 2025
The Apple Watch SE 2 lives on to make headlines yet again at a killer pre-Black Friday price Amazon is selling the cheapest Apple Watch Series 10 variant at a record low price, but not for long
04 Nov, 2025
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 just got its first major price cut
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