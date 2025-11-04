Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Larger-sized Apple Watch Series 10 with LTE drops by $190 on Amazon

The watch is absolutely still worth getting, as it comes with a plethora of features and has a sleek, durable design. Don't miss out!

The Apple Watch Series 11 may be Apple’s latest smartwatch, but the Apple Watch Series 10 is the timepiece you should get if you’re looking to score an unmissable deal on a premium wearable.

Amazon is currently offering a hefty 25% discount on the 46mm model with cellular connectivity and titanium case. This slashes a whole $190 off its price, dropping it below $560. And while it’s still far from affordable, that’s the lowest point we’ve ever seen for this particular model, making it truly a deal you don’t want to miss.

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm, LTE, Titanium Case): Save $190!

$190 off (25%)
The 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 with LTE and titanium case is selling for $190 off on Amazon. This allows you to grab one for just under $560, which is a bargain price for all the value this premium timepiece offers. Act fast and save while the deal lasts!
It’s worth noting that the promo has been available for a few weeks, so you may want to act fast and take advantage of it now while you still can, as it might expire soon.

The Apple Watch Series 10 may technically fall in the older-gen device category, but it was Apple's flagship timepiece for non-outdoor aficionados not long ago. This means it’s still among the best smartwatches on the market, boasting a high-end design with a premium feel. Since this is the version with a titanium case, you’ll also enjoy improved durability.

Of course, you also get a plethora of bells and whistles to play with. It features all the health-tracking functionalities a watch of this caliber usually offers, including temperature sensing, sleep apnea detection, and a depth gauge app, even though it’s not a diving smartwatch.

You also get important safety features like Crash Detection, Emergency SOS, and Fall Detection. And since it runs on watchOS, you’ll be able to download apps from the App Store, make and receive phone calls, and make payments.

As for battery life, the watch can easily last a whole day without the need to reach for a charger, but you’ll likely have to charge it every night or every other night. We agree that’s not an ideal battery life, but it’s normal for this type of smartwatch.

All in all, the Apple Watch Series 10 is absolutely still worth getting and is even more tempting at $190 off. So act fast and save with this deal now before it’s too late!

