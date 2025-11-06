Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Amazon is selling the cheapest Apple Watch Series 10 variant at a record low price, but not for long

If you're on a tight budget this holiday season, but still want to buy one of the best smartwatches out there, now might be the time to pull the trigger!

Apple Watch Series 10
Should you wait and see what kind of discounts the brand-new Apple Watch Series 11 will receive on Black Friday and Cyber Monday in a few weeks before buying a smartwatch this holiday season? 

You could definitely do that if you absolutely need to own Apple's latest and greatest intelligent timepiece (with a non-rugged design)... or you could go for a 2024 edition right now. If you choose the latter path, you can save a whopping $120 on an entry-level Apple Watch Series 10 model with a 42mm case in "jet black" and a matching black sport band, as well as no standalone cellular connectivity.

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm)

$119 off (30%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Jet Black Aluminum Case, Black Sport Band
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm)

$119 off (28%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
Buy at Amazon

This is not a completely unprecedented discount, but at least to my knowledge, it's only been offered once before... with an obligatory Amazon Prime membership. This time around, the e-commerce giant doesn't have any such requirements, and something tells me you won't be able to save more than 120 bucks anytime soon. No, not even around Christmas.

Among others, that's obviously because the Apple Watch Series 10 isn't getting any younger, and retailers like Amazon seem to be slowly running out of inventory for multiple GPS-only and cellular-capable variants, so it's definitely possible that the device will go away entirely before it can get a deeper price cut.

Granted, deeper price cuts have been available a few different times in recent weeks on costlier models than the one you're looking at today, which isn't making this hot new pre-Black Friday promotion any less compelling.

If you're on a tight budget this holiday season (and who isn't?), but still want to buy one of the best smartwatches out there, now is clearly the time to pull the trigger. After all, the Series 11 looks an awful lot like the Series 10, only bringing modest improvements in the scratch resistance and battery life departments to the table, and if you have a larger wrist, you can actually save $120 on a few 46mm Series 10 models sans cellular connectivity as well. But you definitely need to hurry, as the device could be retired for good at any moment now.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
