Amazon is selling the cheapest Apple Watch Series 10 variant at a record low price, but not for long
If you're on a tight budget this holiday season, but still want to buy one of the best smartwatches out there, now might be the time to pull the trigger!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Should you wait and see what kind of discounts the brand-new Apple Watch Series 11 will receive on Black Friday and Cyber Monday in a few weeks before buying a smartwatch this holiday season?
You could definitely do that if you absolutely need to own Apple's latest and greatest intelligent timepiece (with a non-rugged design)... or you could go for a 2024 edition right now. If you choose the latter path, you can save a whopping $120 on an entry-level Apple Watch Series 10 model with a 42mm case in "jet black" and a matching black sport band, as well as no standalone cellular connectivity.
This is not a completely unprecedented discount, but at least to my knowledge, it's only been offered once before... with an obligatory Amazon Prime membership. This time around, the e-commerce giant doesn't have any such requirements, and something tells me you won't be able to save more than 120 bucks anytime soon. No, not even around Christmas.
Among others, that's obviously because the Apple Watch Series 10 isn't getting any younger, and retailers like Amazon seem to be slowly running out of inventory for multiple GPS-only and cellular-capable variants, so it's definitely possible that the device will go away entirely before it can get a deeper price cut.
Granted, deeper price cuts have been available a few different times in recent weeks on costlier models than the one you're looking at today, which isn't making this hot new pre-Black Friday promotion any less compelling.
If you're on a tight budget this holiday season (and who isn't?), but still want to buy one of the best smartwatches out there, now is clearly the time to pull the trigger. After all, the Series 11 looks an awful lot like the Series 10, only bringing modest improvements in the scratch resistance and battery life departments to the table, and if you have a larger wrist, you can actually save $120 on a few 46mm Series 10 models sans cellular connectivity as well. But you definitely need to hurry, as the device could be retired for good at any moment now.
Follow us on Google News
06 Nov, 2025Amazon is selling the cheapest Apple Watch Series 10 variant at a record low price, but not for long
04 Nov, 2025The Apple Watch Ultra 3 just got its first major price cut
30 Oct, 2025Walmart's exclusive Apple Watch SE 2 deal saves you a massive $110
23 Oct, 2025The premium Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $150 off in Amazon's exceptional sale
01 Oct, 2025Amazon slashes the 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 with cellular to an unbelievably low price
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: