Apple is overtaking Samsung after a decade? Well, it was only a matter of time, really
Apple will overtake Samsung as the largest phone maker in the world this year. And, honestly, are we surprised? I'm not.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
It has happened. Apple is overtaking Samsung this year, and it’s on track to become the world’s largest smartphone maker. But, honestly, are we surprised? I know I’m not. It was only a matter of time, really.
Yes, Samsung is the world’s largest smartphone maker, but it will be overtaken by Apple before the end of the year. There are a myriad of factors at play here, of course, but the bottom line is that Apple fans have something to boast about for the next few years.
In an age of stagnation and similarity, consumers want new things. Bold things. Something that’s different, something that stands out. The iPhone 17 series is all of that, and more.
Yes, the redesign for the iPhone 17 Pro was controversial, but it’s selling like hot cakes for a reason. The iPhone has looked the same for so many years that consumers were bored. There just wasn’t enough excitement. Slightly better cameras, somewhat faster processors, and slimmer phones aren’t enough to warrant an upgrade, especially not annually.
And then Apple came in with the new iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. It also showed off an entirely new model: the iPhone Air. The company also made the base model of the iPhone 17 a genuinely amazing bang-for-your-buck offering. Is there any surprise, then, that the iPhone 17 series is selling like crazy around the world?
Why? Because the Fold 7 was different. But the Galaxy S25, while excellent, was just more of the same. Apple understands this, and we’ll see the results next year.
Apple’s three-year plan for the iPhone is meant to shake up its years of monotony and give consumers real reasons to upgrade, driving up sales in the process. From the foldable iPhone next year, the iPhone 18 with the under-display Face ID afterward, and then the all-glass iPhone Pro in 2027, exciting years await Apple fans.
Apple has also started tackling the budget market more seriously. No longer do budget-conscious consumers need to wait for a new iPhone SE model to come out after a few years before they can make their decision. This approach, of course, also lost Apple sales, as people who couldn’t wait but also didn’t want to buy an old SE model went for a different phone instead.
Now, the e-series — which started this year with the iPhone 16e — is a yearly product line. Each year, consumers will have a modern budget iPhone model to buy if their old phone is starting to show its age. So, Apple is also going to start seeing increased sales in developing markets with less buying power.
If Samsung keeps putting out the same phone each year, it’s not going to overtake Apple again. Unfortunately, as of late, only Apple inspires innovation at Samsung, but the latter could change that so easily.
With the excellent 2 nm Exynos 2600 all but confirmed for the Galaxy S26 series, the company is taking a step in the right direction, in my opinion. However, the average consumer wants to see something tangible, like the Galaxy S25 Edge. Unfortunately, its successor has reportedly been cancelled.
Dear, Samsung. More of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, please. More improvements that can be seen and felt, not just seen on a chart or graph. That is what the people want, that is what will help you reclaim your throne.
Apple is what now?
The iPhone 17 Pro has done a lot more than just look different. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Because, apparently, Apple is set to remain the world’s largest phone maker until at least 2030. If the company keeps playing it smart, its reign can easily last way past that point, but even this period of dominance signals something very important.
Apple gets it. The iPhone gets it. And Samsung really needs to start playing catch up. Here’s how.
People want new, different, bold
Remember the backlash when the iPhone 17 Pro’s design leaked? | Image credit — PhoneArena
Samsung recently saw this success too, with the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 7. Here was a modern, sleek, powerful foldable smartphone that gave the entire industry a run for its money. The Fold 7 has been insanely popular, prompting Samsung to finally start raising sales expectations for the foldable segment again.
The iPhone isn’t done dominating the market
iPhone 17 Pro is just the start. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Samsung needs to listen and learn
More of this, please! | Image credit — PhoneArena
