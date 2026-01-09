Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses shareholders regarding the company’s future
Apple CEO Tim Cook presents a positive outlook about Apple's growth to shareholders in a new letter.
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Apple CEO Tim Cook has sent out a letter to shareholders, talking about the company’s achievements throughout 2025 and what awaits the tech giant moving into 2026. Cook, understandably, holds a very positive view of where Apple is headed, which is helped by the fact that the company saw explosive growth last year.
Cook started off talking about the iPhone 17, which has sold exceptionally well and surpassed the iPhone 16. While the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max are favorites because of their redesign, the base model iPhone 17 is also really popular because of its fantastic value.
If there’s one major Apple service that has received a ton of criticism this last year, it’s Apple Intelligence. The Liquid Glass redesign was also made fun of initially, but many users are coming around to it. However, Apple’s suite of AI features remains incomplete.
Cook briefly mentioned existing Apple Intelligence features, like Writing Tools and Visual Intelligence, and promised that the company was rebuilding its experiences from the ground up. Though Cook’s words make it seem like Apple is building everything by itself, it’s worth noting that, for the time being, reports suggest that the company has partnered with Google to use its flagship AI model, Gemini.
Tim Cook invited the recipients of his letter to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which is going to be held on February 24. That’s where more juicy details about the company’s future are likely to be discussed.
Tim Cook talks about improving people’s lives
Cook started off talking about the iPhone 17, which has sold exceptionally well and surpassed the iPhone 16. While the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max are favorites because of their redesign, the base model iPhone 17 is also really popular because of its fantastic value.
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Cook talked about the iPad Pro, the MacBook, the AirPods Pro 3, and the Apple Vision Pro, and how all of the company’s products help improve users’ lives. Understandably, Cook also mentioned the success of some of the recent shows that have come out on Apple TV, most of which are very highly rated. The continued success of Apple Pay, Apple Music, and the App Store was also mentioned.
Did Apple products improve your life in 2025?
Yes, they actively helped me live a better life
34.92%
Yes, they kept me entertained throughout the year
11.11%
No, they're just gadgets
34.92%
Not an Apple user
19.05%
Apple Intelligence and its future
Tim Cook's letter to shareholders. | Image credit — StockMKTNewz
If there’s one major Apple service that has received a ton of criticism this last year, it’s Apple Intelligence. The Liquid Glass redesign was also made fun of initially, but many users are coming around to it. However, Apple’s suite of AI features remains incomplete.
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Annual Meeting of Shareholders next month
Tim Cook invited the recipients of his letter to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which is going to be held on February 24. That’s where more juicy details about the company’s future are likely to be discussed.
Apple, despite its shortcomings during this AI boom, is doing quite well, mostly because most consumers still don’t find AI on smartphones all too important. Cook’s letter does make it clear, though, that Apple is far from done promising groundbreaking AI features.
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