Apple is redesigning the iPhone each year until 2027, which one will you choose?
This year's iPhone 17 isn't the only redesign that Apple has planned, so which one speaks to you the most?
*Image credit — Majin Bu
Almost everyone who keeps up with the smartphone industry knows by now that Apple is redesigning the iPhone 17 Pro this year. But did you know that the company is actually planning to keep shaking things up until the 20th anniversary of the iPhone in 2027?
Previous reports have alluded to this before, but now it’s basically been confirmed by Apple insider Mark Gurman, in the latest edition of his newsletter Power On. The new iPhone 17 Pro — which will feature a much larger rear camera module — is only the beginning of what Apple is cooking up for the next three years.
iPhone 17 Pro, coming out next month
The iPhone 17 Pro will look like this. | Image credit — Setsuna Digital
Next month, September, we’ll see the launch of the revamped iPhone 17 lineup. With the iPhone 17 series, Apple will keep the base model looking the same as the standard iPhone 16 before it.
That’s pretty much where the similarities end, however. The iPhone Plus model has been discontinued, to be replaced by the new iPhone 17 Air. This is Apple’s third attempt — the last two being the Plus and mini models — at creating an iPhone model that offers something between the Pro models and the base model.
The iPhone 17 Air, however, is rumored to be almost just as expensive as the iPhone 17 Pro, while also sacrificing battery life (it has 2,900 mAh), and only featuring a singular rear camera. This model is going to target the user base that prefers form over function.
The iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, meanwhile, will feature the first exterior redesign to the Pro models in ages. In addition to this, there is also apparently a new Liquid Glass color for the iPhone 17 Pro, which will complement Apple’s software overhaul seen in iOS 26.
iPhone 18 and the foldable iPhone next year
This mythical device is finally entering production. | Image credit — Technizo Concept
Next year, alongside the iPhone 18 series, Apple is finally launching the foldable iPhone. Multiple reports from within the supply chain have leaked details about the foldable iPhone, and the device already has prototypes of it being made and tested.
The iPhone 18 lineup itself will see a minor change as well: rumors point to Apple ditching the Dynamic Island, and opting for a traditional punch hole design instead. Apparently, if these reports are accurate, the company will be moving the Face ID sensors beneath the display.
New iPhone Pro in 2027
It might look a bit like the RedMagic 10 Pro. | Image credit — RedMagic
This new Pro model will celebrate 20 years of iPhone, and will introduce a change that I’m really hoping inspires the rest of the industry.
See, Apple popularized both the notch, and the removal of the headphone jack, two things I can never forgive it for. However, the 20th anniversary iPhone Pro model is said to do away with any distractions on the display. Yeah, both the Face ID sensors, as well as the selfie camera, will be moved below the display.
We will finally, finally, have an iPhone that has a perfect, uninterrupted display. And, I’m keeping my fingers very tightly crossed for Samsung and other phone manufacturers to follow suit.
Apple is already doing one thing right, in my eyes, by making this year’s Pro model thicker to accommodate a bigger battery. That’s completely the opposite of what Samsung is doing: making the Galaxy S26 Ultra even slimmer while keeping the same 5,000 mAh of battery capacity.
I can only hope that Apple’s cutout-free display means that we will finally return to a saner smartphone world.
