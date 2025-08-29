Galaxy Buds FE for $69.99!

Samsung's next Exynos chip might have just gone green, and it blows Snapdragon out of the water

Samsung's 2 nm Exynos 2600 is stupidly good, and clearly beats the Snapdragon 8 Elite on the Galaxy S25 phones.

Samsung’s next chip, the 2 nm Exynos 2600, has been having a really rough time if reports are to be believed. However, the processor has just shown up on Geekbench, and its performance scores are actually quite promising, leading to a very real possibility of it coming to market sooner than we think.

The Exynos 2600 on Geekbench has scored as follows:

  • Single-core: 3,309
  • Multi-core: 11,256

For comparison, the Snapdragon 8 Elite — found in the Galaxy S25 phones — has single-core and multi-core performance scores of 2,865 and 9,487 respectively. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro — which uses Apple’s A18 Pro chip — has single-core and multi-core performance scores of 3,447 and 8,575 respectively.

It really does seem like the Exynos 2600 is actually a very powerful processor, but there’s very likely more to the story than might initially meet the eye.



For starters, there is absolutely no confirmation that Samsung is ready to put the Exynos 2600 into mass production. The company’s foundry has been reportedly facing a lot of issues in normalizing the yields of its 2 nm manufacturing processes.

Samsung may have to take the same approach with the Exynos 2600 that it had to take with the Exynos 2500 this year. The latter could not be made ready in time to debut alongside the Galaxy S25 phones, and so made its first appearance with the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

There’s also the matter that we now know just how powerful the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 on Galaxy S26 really is. According to multiple reports in recent weeks, Samsung is likely going to be using the 8 Elite Gen 2 instead of an Exynos chip due to the aforementioned yield issues. For all intents and purposes, it seems that the Snapdragon chip for the S26 phones has been pretty much finalized.

There is, of course, the possibility that Samsung might actually go back to using both Snapdragon and Exynos chips across various regions. If that is the case, then the Snapdragon variant will be a clear winner, but I highly doubt that the Exynos 2600 is ready for this to happen.

