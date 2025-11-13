Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

Unfortunately, only Apple can force Samsung to innovate nowadays

Unfortunately, it seems like Samsung no longer rushes to innovate its products, waiting instead for Apple to make the first move.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Apple Editorials Galaxy S Series Galaxy Z Series iPhone
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6
Before everyone starts coming at me with pitchforks, let me clarify that the products that Samsung does make are superb. However, I think I’ve noticed a worrying pattern recently: Samsung only really innovates when its market share is being threatened by Apple.

And, if this is the case, then does that mean that we’re not going to see anything novel from Samsung for a long time?

Samsung’s slam dunk with the Galaxy Z Fold 7




After years of making foldable smartphones that did the bare minimum, and completely fell behind their Chinese rivals, Samsung suddenly made the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 7. And, if reports coming in are to be believed, then the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will be awesome as well.

So, why did Samsung suddenly find the will to put in more effort into its foldables? Going even as far as to start manufacturing the Galaxy G Fold, a tri-foldable smartphone. Well, I think it might be more than just coincidence that the foldable iPhone is right around the corner. Coming out next year, in fact.

Surely Samsung didn’t just start making amazing foldables only because it saw the foldable iPhone as a threat, right? Well…

Galaxy S25 Edge




Shortly after leaked reports about the iPhone Air, news started coming in about a similar phone by Samsung. Soon after, the company launched the Galaxy 25 Edge, beating the iPhone Air to the punch.

Did Samsung just have a super slim flagship phone ready to go? Or did it suddenly find the inspiration to experiment with this form factor after fearing that it might be one-upped by Apple?

Now, I’m quite bummed that the Edge series seems to have already been cancelled. I think that both the iPhone Air and the Galaxy Edge phones have a bright future, if Apple and Samsung adopt silicon carbon batteries. Apple doesn’t seem to be giving up on the iPhone Air just yet, and I hope that Samsung is still working on the Galaxy S26 Edge.

Do you think Samsung only made the Galaxy S25 Edge because of the iPhone Air?

Vote View Result


Samsung even seems to be taking inspiration from Apple when it comes to software. While useful, Now Bar is a direct answer to Apple’s Dynamic Island. And recent versions of One UI have quite clearly been inspired by iOS, especially when it comes to UI navigation. Thankfully, One UI is still mostly distinct, unlike some Chinese operating systems.

Recommended Stories

But, I’m not done pointing out Samsung’s recent questionable decisions.

Galaxy XR, it even looks the same!




I love the Galaxy XR. I’m super grateful for a more affordable XR headset in the same vein as the Apple Vision Pro, possibly with a lot more content thanks to Android XR. But, let’s be honest, it looks just like the competition.

Samsung has already gotten backlash in the past for having copied Apple’s designs for its earphones and smartwatches, but this is on a whole other level. The company is treating Galaxy XR as a placeholder as it begins work on AR smart glasses, which is exactly what Apple is doing with the Vision Pro.

But seriously, Samsung. Did you have to make it look so similar? Why did you only decide to jump back into the XR (Extended Reality) market after Apple tried its hand at Mixed Reality headsets?

What this means for Samsung’s future products


Perhaps I’m being a bit too pessimistic, and it would be stupid of me to accuse Samsung of never having an original thought, but I’m worried about the company’s upcoming products.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is probably going to be excellent, but if the foldable iPhone flops, will Samsung care enough to continue improving the Galaxy Z Fold 9? If Apple never adopts silicon carbon batteries for larger capacities, will the Galaxy phones never get them, either?

Is the Galaxy S26, which is a minor upgrade over the Galaxy S25, not being improved as much as it could have been because Samsung is worried about the foldable iPhone? Will we see Samsung release smart glasses the same year as Apple?

Samsung used to wow people, the company used to truly innovate. Now it just seems like it’s waiting for Apple to make a move before it does. All because the Chinese smartphones can’t really penetrate the U.S. market share and pose just as much of a threat as the iPhone.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 9

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Huawei is about to get banned in the EU
Huawei is about to get banned in the EU
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Google is deprioritizing Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users
Google is deprioritizing Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put

Latest News

OnePlus 15 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
OnePlus 15 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
We all knew the iPhone Air flopped, but we didn’t know just how bad it was
We all knew the iPhone Air flopped, but we didn’t know just how bad it was
My love-hate relationship with Facebook Marketplace might be over because of these new features
My love-hate relationship with Facebook Marketplace might be over because of these new features
OnePlus 15 vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
OnePlus 15 vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Apple has two failed iPhones in 2025, and you won’t be surprised which those are
Apple has two failed iPhones in 2025, and you won’t be surprised which those are
OnePlus 15 camera: All the new upgrades
OnePlus 15 camera: All the new upgrades
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless