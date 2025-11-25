We’re set to get a new smartphone champion, and you won’t be surprised who that is

iPhone 13 – $49.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
The iPhone 17 series
We’ve been hearing that the sales of the iPhone 17 series were exceptional, but things may look even better for Apple than expected. The company is set to conclude the year as the world's top smartphone company and keep that title for some time.

Apple will be the biggest smartphone maker in the world in 2025


Apple is set to become the largest smartphone maker in the world, according to a Counterpoint Research report cited by Bloomberg. The company will return to the top position for the first time in more than ten years thanks to the success of the iPhone 17.

iPhone sales will record a 10% growth in 2025, compared to only a 4.6% increase for Samsung smartphones. Both companies are beating the overall smartphone market growth, which is expected to expand by 3.3% in 2025. Apple is projected to claim a 19.4% market share, putting it at number 1 for the first time since 2011.

A long-term success for Apple



One of the main reasons for Apple’s success appears to be what Counterpoint analyst Yang Wang calls an inflection point in the replacement cycle.

Consumers who purchased smartphones during the Covid-19 boom are now entering their upgrade phase. Furthermore, 358 million secondhand iPhones were sold between 2023 and Q2 2025. These users are also likely to upgrade to a new iPhone in the coming years.
Yang Wang, Counterpoint Research, November 2025


Thanks to those processes, Apple is likely to extend its lead over the coming years and remain the top smartphone seller until at least 2029. The company’s future plans are certainly going to help. The company is expected to launch a foldable iPhone and an improved iPhone 17e next year, and redesigned iPhones in 2027.

Do you think Apple deserves to be the smartphone market leader?

Vote View Result


Launching good phones helps sales


This year will be remembered with the remarkable improvements of the vanilla iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro models, and the success of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What they have in common is that Apple and Samsung finally listened to the criticism and improved their phones in the most meaningful way. As I’ve said before, good phones sell well, and now we have undeniable proof of that.

Ilia Temelkov
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
