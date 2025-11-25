We’re set to get a new smartphone champion, and you won’t be surprised who that is
The iPhone 17 propelled Apple to a position it hasn't been in for over a decade.
0comments
We’ve been hearing that the sales of the iPhone 17 series were exceptional, but things may look even better for Apple than expected. The company is set to conclude the year as the world's top smartphone company and keep that title for some time.
Apple is set to become the largest smartphone maker in the world, according to a Counterpoint Research report cited by Bloomberg. The company will return to the top position for the first time in more than ten years thanks to the success of the iPhone 17.
One of the main reasons for Apple’s success appears to be what Counterpoint analyst Yang Wang calls an inflection point in the replacement cycle.
This year will be remembered with the remarkable improvements of the vanilla iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro models, and the success of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What they have in common is that Apple and Samsung finally listened to the criticism and improved their phones in the most meaningful way. As I’ve said before, good phones sell well, and now we have undeniable proof of that.
Apple will be the biggest smartphone maker in the world in 2025
iPhone sales will record a 10% growth in 2025, compared to only a 4.6% increase for Samsung smartphones. Both companies are beating the overall smartphone market growth, which is expected to expand by 3.3% in 2025. Apple is projected to claim a 19.4% market share, putting it at number 1 for the first time since 2011.
A long-term success for Apple
The Galaxy S25 Ultra couldn't help Samsung beat the exceptional iPhone 17 sales. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Consumers who purchased smartphones during the Covid-19 boom are now entering their upgrade phase. Furthermore, 358 million secondhand iPhones were sold between 2023 and Q2 2025. These users are also likely to upgrade to a new iPhone in the coming years.
Thanks to those processes, Apple is likely to extend its lead over the coming years and remain the top smartphone seller until at least 2029. The company’s future plans are certainly going to help. The company is expected to launch a foldable iPhone and an improved iPhone 17e next year, and redesigned iPhones in 2027.
Launching good phones helps sales
