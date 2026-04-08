Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, and 17 Pro were the world's top-selling smartphones in Q4 2025





For instance, Counterpoint Research placed no less than seven iPhone models among iPhone 17 Pro Max , iPhone 17 , 17 Pro, and iPhone 16 ahead of all other smartphones in For instance, Counterpoint Research placed no less than seven iPhone models among the ten best-selling handsets of last year back in January (including the first four), and now the same analytics firm ranks the, 17 Pro, andahead of all other smartphones in the Q4 2025 sales chart

The leader has a 5 percent share





iPhone 17 Pro Max If it doesn't sound impressive to you that theapparently accounted for 5 percent of all smartphone sales registered around the world between October and December 2025, you might need to take a step back and think about the sheer number of different models that are currently available in markets as diverse as the US, China, and India.



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iPhone 17 Pro Max , and perhaps even more remarkably, the iPhone 17 Now make sure you understand exactly what a 5 percent share means in this type of report. Yes, it means that one in every 20 smartphones sold worldwide in Q4 was an, and perhaps even more remarkably, theand the 17 Pro are not ranked that far behind the gold medalist either.





Did you buy a new phone in Q4 2025? Yes, a member of the iPhone 17 family. Yes, an older iPhone. Yes, a high-end Samsung. Yes, a low-end or mid-range Samsung. Yes, a phone from a different Android vendor. No, but I plan to buy a new iPhone soon. No, but I plan to buy a new Android soon. No, and I don't plan to buy anything soon. Vote 14 Votes





iPhone 16 iPhone 17 will become 2026's number one seller instead of the 17 Pro Max. The Q1, Q2, and Q3 2025 champion, mind you, was the "vanilla"with around 4 percent market share (every time), which obviously explains why the 2024-released 6.1-inch handset reigned supreme last year despite finishing in fourth place in Q4. The last time the top-selling mobile device held a 5 percent share was, you guessed it, in Q4 2024, when the iPhone 16 Pro Max won the trophy, so there's definitely a good chance the "vanilla"will become 2026's number one seller instead of the 17 Pro Max.

The world's best-selling Android phone is... not the Galaxy S25 Ultra





iPhone 16 , 16 Pro Max, 16 Pro, and 17 Pro Max. Instead, the mid-range Galaxy A36 Or the Galaxy S25 . Or even the low-end Galaxy A16 5G that occupied the fifth spot in the full-year ranking, behind the, 16 Pro Max, 16 Pro, and 17 Pro Max. Instead, the mid-range Galaxy A56 climbed from eighth place in Q3 2025 to a top-five result during the final three months of the year, fending off the slightly humbler, which moved up from seventh to sixth.



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These are pretty great placements for Samsung 's best mid-end devices, which seem to be growing in popularity again and overtaking lower-end and lower-cost models like the aforementioned Galaxy A16 and the even more modest Galaxy A07.





Galaxy S25 family has to hurt. Somewhat surprisingly, the "regular" S25 makes the Q4 2025 top ten instead of the That's excellent news for the company's profit margins and overall financial health, although seeing the Galaxy A07 outsell all members of thefamily has to hurt. Somewhat surprisingly, the "regular" S25 makes the Q4 2025 top ten instead of the S25 Ultra , which was ranked seventh in Q1, eighth in Q2, and ninth for the entire year.

It's not all good news for Apple





This may sound absurd, but I kind of expected even stronger results from the Cupertino-based tech giant in the latest Counterpoint Research study. After all, there were no less than six different iPhone models ranked among the ten most popular smartphones in the world in Q4 2024, with that number dropping to only five at the end of 2025. And the iPhone 16e didn't exactly set the industry on fire with its sales performance between October and December of last year, slipping from sixth and fourth places in Q2 and Q3 2025, respectively, to number eight.









The iPhone 16 Pro was perhaps the company's biggest disappointment, failing to crack the top ten in Q4 2025 despite the 15 Pro ranking ninth in Q4 2024, behind the Galaxy A15 5G but ahead of the Galaxy A55

That once again proves that the Galaxy A56 and A36 have probably exceeded Samsung's expectations, and the same goes for Xiaomi's initial hopes for the entry-level Redmi A5, which somehow managed to "infiltrate" the best-selling smartphone list of Q4 2025 and even eclipse the Galaxy S25 (and the S25 Ultra, of course).

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