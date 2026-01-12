Apple didn’t just survive 2025 – it used it to tighten its grip on the market
New industry research shows a 2% rise in 2025 shipments, with Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi leading the market.
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The smartphone business wrapped up 2025 on a positive note, with worldwide shipments climbing 2% compared to the year before. At the top of the pile was Apple, which finished the year controlling 20% of the global market.
According to the latest industry research, this was the second year in a row that smartphone shipments grew, showing a 2% YoY increase. Much of that growth came from people buying more expensive phones through financing plans, along with heavy marketing and the rapid spread of 5G devices in emerging markets.
Samsung followed closely behind with a 19% market share and 5% YoY shipment growth. Apparently, its growth was driven by the Galaxy A series, which have been Samsung’s best-selling phones for years now. At the higher end of the market, the Galaxy Fold 7 and Galaxy S25 lineup also helped boost Samsung’s results, performing better than their earlier versions.
In fourth place was vivo, which posted 3% YoY shipment growth in 2025. That increase came from its own premiumization push, too, strong offline sales in India, and a more streamlined product lineup that managed to attract both high-value upgrades and steady mid-tier demand.
Oppo didn’t have the same luck. The brand saw shipments drop 4% year over year, largely because of weaker demand and intense competition in China and across the Asia-Pacific region.
Looking ahead, the smartphone market could face a tougher environment in 2026. Memory shortages and higher component prices are already becoming an issue, largely because chipmakers are putting more resources into AI data centers instead of phones.
Apple stays in front as the market keeps growing
According to the latest industry research, this was the second year in a row that smartphone shipments grew, showing a 2% YoY increase. Much of that growth came from people buying more expensive phones through financing plans, along with heavy marketing and the rapid spread of 5G devices in emerging markets.
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Apple benefited the most from these trends. It not only held the largest market share at 20%, but also posted the strongest shipment growth among the top five brands at 10%. Demand stayed high in emerging and mid-sized markets, while the iPhone 17 series picked up serious momentum late in the year. At the same time, the iPhone 16 kept selling extremely well in regions like Japan, India, and Southeast Asia.
Apple’s growth in 2025 was driven by its expanding presence and rising demand across emerging and mid‑size markets, supported by a stronger product mix. The iPhone 17 series gained significant traction in Q4 following its successful launch, while the iPhone 16 continued to perform exceptionally well in Japan, India and Southeast Asia. This dual momentum was further amplified by the COVID‑era upgrade cycle reaching its inflection point, as millions of users were due for replacement.
Samsung followed closely behind with a 19% market share and 5% YoY shipment growth. Apparently, its growth was driven by the Galaxy A series, which have been Samsung’s best-selling phones for years now. At the higher end of the market, the Galaxy Fold 7 and Galaxy S25 lineup also helped boost Samsung’s results, performing better than their earlier versions.
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Counterpoint Research’s early Market Monitor report indicates that the smartphone market is on the rise once more.
Xiaomi again ended the year in third place with 13% of the market. Its position was supported by a strong mix of flagships and mid-range devices, steady demand in emerging regions, and a continued push into more premium phones.
In fourth place was vivo, which posted 3% YoY shipment growth in 2025. That increase came from its own premiumization push, too, strong offline sales in India, and a more streamlined product lineup that managed to attract both high-value upgrades and steady mid-tier demand.
Oppo didn’t have the same luck. The brand saw shipments drop 4% year over year, largely because of weaker demand and intense competition in China and across the Asia-Pacific region.
Beyond the top five, a few brands still managed to stand out. Nothing delivered 31% YoY growth, while Google’s Pixel lineup grew by 25%. As you can see, Google still holds only a small share of the total market, but it continues to slowly expand.
2026 may not be as smooth
Looking ahead, the smartphone market could face a tougher environment in 2026. Memory shortages and higher component prices are already becoming an issue, largely because chipmakers are putting more resources into AI data centers instead of phones.
Smartphone prices have already started to creep up. Even Samsung just recently acknowledged that rising component costs are pushing it to make tough choices, like increasing the prices of its flagship phones – maybe not immediately with the Galaxy S26, at least in the US, but soon.
To me, these early 2025 numbers aren’t surprising. We’ve been watching quarterly data all year, and the direction of the market has been pretty clear. This final set of results just confirms once again that Apple and Samsung are still the two companies calling the shots, and it won’t be easy for anyone else to change that.
Not long ago, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a positive outlook about Apple’s future with investors, and based on this latest research, that optimism seems well backed up.
Even so, Apple and Samsung are expected to handle the pressure better than most, thanks to their stronger supply chains and focus on premium devices. Chinese brands that rely more heavily on lower-priced phones may feel the impact more.
Do you think anyone can realistically challenge Apple and Samsung at the top?
Yes, it’s only a matter of time.
22.22%
Maybe, but it won’t be easy.
33.33%
Not really, they’re too strong.
29.63%
No, they’ll stay on top.
14.81%
This outcome was expected
To me, these early 2025 numbers aren’t surprising. We’ve been watching quarterly data all year, and the direction of the market has been pretty clear. This final set of results just confirms once again that Apple and Samsung are still the two companies calling the shots, and it won’t be easy for anyone else to change that.
Not long ago, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a positive outlook about Apple’s future with investors, and based on this latest research, that optimism seems well backed up.
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