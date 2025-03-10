Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
A reputable tipster now shares that an upcoming Apple foldable iPad may come with an under-display Face ID for authentication and a huge, crease-less display.
Recently, we've been hearing exciting things about Apple's first foldable iPhone. But we've also previously heard Apple's foldable adventure won't stop with iPhones and Cupertino may be cooking a foldable iPad as well.
The information comes from an engineering prototype, which reportedly features a huge 18.8-inch foldable screen. For Face ID, it comes with a metal superstructure lens that integrates the receiver and transmitter components of Face ID. Hence, it makes it possible for the Face ID tech to be under the display.
That's all the leaker has said so far. Previously, we've heard more than one time about a foldable iPad or even a MacBook being in the works. The previous rumors don't make it clear whether the device will be an iPad or a Mac, but both seem quite plausible scenarios.
DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) analysts believe Apple is set to launch an 18.8-inch foldable iPad Pro in 2027, and it may be equipped with an OLED display.
Other reports have also claimed Apple is working on a foldable iPad. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects a foldable iPad to launch sometime in 2028. According to him, Apple is set on having a crease-less display.
Apple's focus on achieving a crease-less foldable device has been rumored for the foldable iPhone as well. Apparently, one of the reasons why Apple is yet to join the foldable trend is that it just wouldn't go for less than perfect: and a crease in the middle of the screen is definitely less than perfect, at least in my book.
Recently, Ming-Chi Kuo had quite a lot to say about the rumored foldable iPhone, expected in late 2026 or early 2027. Reportedly, the folding iPhone may feature Touch ID in its side button, may have no crease whatsoever, and may come to be a book-style foldable.
All in all, Apple may be late to the game, but knowing the Cupertino company, it will join with a bang. I just hope it won't be a bang of disappointment like the promised (and elusive) context-aware Siri.
Digital Chat Station's post on Weibo, machine translated. | Screenshot credit - PhoneArena
