Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s list of upgrades lacks the most important one
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the next big thing coming from Samsung. The South Korean company is still keeping its upcoming foldable under wraps, but multiple leakers have shared information about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 since the beginning of the year.
The latest leak concerning the Galaxy Z Fold 7 seems to summarize nearly everything we’ve learned about the phone until now. Unlike previous reports that provide insight into some of the phone’s specs, the most recent one highlights the upgrades the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to receive over the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Perusing through the list, it’s not hard to notice that there’s one major upgrade that’s missing, the battery. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is powered by a 4,400 mAh battery, which means its upcoming brother will use a similar one.
We’re not so sure about One UI 8 considering Samsung will continue to roll out One UI 7 to eligible device until the end of June. There’s no doubt that work has already begun on One UI 8, but it’s hard to tell how far in the development cycle Samsung is with the new UI.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be introduced this summer alongside another foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 7. An exact release date will be announced closer to the event, but we suspect it will be leaked long before that happens.
Without further ado, here is what the list of upgrades looks like, but take this with a grain of salt since we can’t verify its accuracy at the moment.
- One UI 8 out of the box
- Upgraded Under Display Camera
- Stronger Display with new layers
- Bigger at 8-inch inside and 6.5-inch outside
- New 200mp main camera
- Thinner body at 4.5 mm unfolded
- Improved water & dust resistance
- Smaller crease
- Bigger Vapor Chamber
- Faster Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
- Upgraded speakers & vibration motor
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 CAD render | Image credit: OnLeaks and AndroidHeadline
Even if the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 ship with One UI 8, it’s unlikely that it will be made available to everyone else until later this year. This is probably something that not even Samsung has decided yet, so it remains to be seen how things will unfold.
