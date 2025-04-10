Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s list of upgrades lacks the most important one

By
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the next big thing coming from Samsung. The South Korean company is still keeping its upcoming foldable under wraps, but multiple leakers have shared information about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 since the beginning of the year.

The latest leak concerning the Galaxy Z Fold 7 seems to summarize nearly everything we’ve learned about the phone until now. Unlike previous reports that provide insight into some of the phone’s specs, the most recent one highlights the upgrades the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to receive over the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Without further ado, here is what the list of upgrades looks like, but take this with a grain of salt since we can’t verify its accuracy at the moment.

  • One UI 8 out of the box
  • Upgraded Under Display Camera
  • Stronger Display with new layers
  • Bigger at 8-inch inside and 6.5-inch outside
  • New 200mp main camera
  • Thinner body at 4.5 mm unfolded
  • Improved water & dust resistance
  • Smaller crease
  • Bigger Vapor Chamber
  • Faster Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
  • Upgraded speakers & vibration motor

Perusing through the list, it’s not hard to notice that there’s one major upgrade that’s missing, the battery. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is powered by a 4,400 mAh battery, which means its upcoming brother will use a similar one.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 CAD render | Image credit: OnLeaks and AndroidHeadline

We’re not so sure about One UI 8 considering Samsung will continue to roll out One UI 7 to eligible device until the end of June. There’s no doubt that work has already begun on One UI 8, but it’s hard to tell how far in the development cycle Samsung is with the new UI.

Even if the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 ship with One UI 8, it’s unlikely that it will be made available to everyone else until later this year. This is probably something that not even Samsung has decided yet, so it remains to be seen how things will unfold.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be introduced this summer alongside another foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 7. An exact release date will be announced closer to the event, but we suspect it will be leaked long before that happens.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile

