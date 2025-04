Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s list of upgrades lacks the most important one

Galaxy Z Fold 7

One UI 8 out of the box

Upgraded Under Display Camera

Stronger Display with new layers

Bigger at 8-inch inside and 6.5-inch outside

New 200mp main camera

Thinner body at 4.5 mm unfolded

Improved water & dust resistance

Smaller crease

Bigger Vapor Chamber

Faster Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

Upgraded speakers & vibration motor

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 CAD render | Image credit: OnLeaks and AndroidHeadline

The We’re not so sure about One UI 8 considering Samsung will continue to roll out One UI 7 to eligible device until the end of June. There’s no doubt that work has already begun on One UI 8, but it’s hard to tell how far in the development cycle Samsung is with the new UI.Even if theand Z Flip 7 ship with One UI 8 , it’s unlikely that it will be made available to everyone else until later this year. This is probably something that not even Samsung has decided yet, so it remains to be seen how things will unfold.The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be introduced this summer alongside another foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 . An exact release date will be announced closer to the event, but we suspect it will be leaked long before that happens.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the next big thing coming from Samsung . The South Korean company is still keeping its upcoming foldable under wraps, but multiple leakers have shared information about thesince the beginning of the year.The latest leak concerning theseems to summarize nearly everything we’ve learned about the phone until now. Unlike previous reports that provide insight into some of the phone’s specs, the most recent one highlights the upgrades the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to receive over theWithout further ado, here is what the list of upgrades looks like, but take this with a grain of salt since we can’t verify its accuracy at the moment.Perusing through the list, it’s not hard to notice that there’s one major upgrade that’s missing, the battery. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is powered by a 4,400 mAh battery, which means its upcoming brother will use a similar one.