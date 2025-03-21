Apple may have a wild trick up its sleeve for its crease-free foldable iPhone, says Kuo
Apple is reportedly set on making the first foldable iPhone's display crease-less, and now a reputable analyst has something to say on how Apple may be planning to achieve this.
Apple's first foldable iPhone, and more like the rumors about it, are picking up steam. The latest report comes from industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo, who has some very mystical things to say about how Apple may have approached one of the most annoying problems in a folding phone: the screen crease.
A rumor from not too long ago claimed that Apple may have found a way to completely eliminate the crease on its foldable iPhone. Ming-Chi Kuo is now backing this with a report, which seems to be based on his supply chain sources. Kuo claims that Apple is planning to use "liquid metal materials" for some of the components in the hinge.
According to Kuo, Apple may process them through die-casting. This would apparently achieve a durable, flat, and crease-free display on the foldable iPhone.
When Kuo refers to "liquid metal" though, don't imagine a Terminator-style puddle of silver goo. The analyst is likely referring to a metallic alloy that behaves differently from normal metals. It is super strong (so it ensures durability) but also flexible, so it can be cast in precise molds, which is great for thin, complex parts like a foldable phone hinge.
Apple has previously used similar materials, including an alloy technology that was used to make the SIM ejector tool for the iPhone and the iPad. But this would be the first time Cupertino is using it extensively in a core mechanical component like the hinge.
According to Kuo, Apple may be working with Chinese firm Dongguan Yian Technology, as the company has an extensive history of working with such interesting materials.
It's very interesting how Apple will achieve a crease-less folding screen, though. The crease is that dent in the screen that forms due to the screen folding, and it gets more noticeable over time from fatigue on the material. Making a completely crease-less foldable phone has not happened just yet, despite companies like Oppo getting very close to that idea with the Find N5.
Samsung managed to make the crease less noticeable for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and is expected to improve even more with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7. But by how much, it's not clear just yet.
The first foldable iPhone is rumored to be made official (maybe in limited quantities at first) at the end of 2026 or in early 2027, and may cost you... an arm and a leg. Nevertheless, it does sound very exciting!
