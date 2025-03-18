Unmissable deals are coming—Amazon reveals the dates of its 2025 Big Spring Sale
Prepare your wallet—another shopping event is on the horizon! In a new blog post, Amazon announced that it will hold a Big Spring Sale shopping event. The bonanza will start on March 25 and run until March 31, 2025, giving you a whole week of unmissable Amazon Spring Sale deals to splurge on.
The e-commerce giant hosted a similar event last year, and if it feels as generous now as it was last time, we'll definitely see massive discounts on some of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, headphones, and Bluetooth speakers on the market!
You can expect massive discounts on top-notch Samsung smartphones. We anticipate prices on the Galaxy S25 lineup to take a dip—probably around $80 to $100 off. And if you're eyeing the Galaxy S25 Ultra, you might be able to snag it with an even sweeter $200 Spring Sale discount.
Those in the market for a new tablet will likely be able to score one of Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE slates with a $100 discount, while buyers looking for a high-end Android device will probably save at least $100 on the latest Galaxy Tab S10+.
As for those looking to upgrade their listening experience, we might see a massive $102 discount on the high-end Sony WH-1000XM4 and a hefty $150 price cut on the flagship Beats Studio Pro headphones.
The truth is, Amazon Spring Sale 2025 is shaping up to be one of the best times to upgrade your mobile tech game. And as with every shopping event, our team of elite deal hunters will meticulously sift through all available offers and curate the cream of the crop so that you'll have fast and easy access to the best Amazon Spring Sale deals in 2025. Stay tuned to PhoneArena and be sure to check out our dedicated Amazon Spring Sale articles once the event begins!
Top three deals ahead of the event
What Amazon Spring Sale deals can you expect?
Motorola phones like the Motorola Razr+ (2024) and Motorola Edge (2024) will probably be on sale, too, with at least $300 in savings. We also expect to see the entire Pixel 9 lineup discounted by up to $300.
We also expect generous Spring Sale smartwatch deals, including a solid $235 discount on the rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra and a $100 price reduction on the Forerunner 255 Music.
