Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Unmissable deals are coming—Amazon reveals the dates of its 2025 Big Spring Sale

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A promotional banner with the text 'Big Spring Sale' in bold red letters, set against a light pink background.
Prepare your wallet—another shopping event is on the horizon! In a new blog post, Amazon announced that it will hold a Big Spring Sale shopping event. The bonanza will start on March 25 and run until March 31, 2025, giving you a whole week of unmissable Amazon Spring Sale deals to splurge on.

The e-commerce giant hosted a similar event last year, and if it feels as generous now as it was last time, we'll definitely see massive discounts on some of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, headphones, and Bluetooth speakers on the market!

Top three deals ahead of the event


Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB: Save $377 on Amazon!

$377 off (27%)
Get the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Violet on Amazon and save $377. The phone boasts op-tier specs, including a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM. In addition, it takes gorgeous photos and is a true bargain. Act fast and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon

Save 35% on the Motorola Razr+ (2024) at Amazon

$350 off (35%)
Best Buy isn't the only one offering a $350 discount on the Motorola Razr+ (2024). You can get the same price cut at Amazon, though you only get one color to choose from: Spring Green. Get yours and save before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

Pixel Tablet 128GB, no Speaker Dock: Save $120!

$120 off (30%)
Amazon is offering a jaw-dropping $120 discount on the 128GB version of the Pixel Tablet without the Charging Speaker Dock. This lets you get one for just under $280, a new all-time low for this model. Boasting a capable Tensor G2 chipset, the tablet delivers speedy performance. In addition, its 11-inch LCD display offers a pleasant viewing experience. Act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon

What Amazon Spring Sale deals can you expect?


You can expect massive discounts on top-notch Samsung smartphones. We anticipate prices on the Galaxy S25 lineup to take a dip—probably around $80 to $100 off. And if you're eyeing the Galaxy S25 Ultra, you might be able to snag it with an even sweeter $200 Spring Sale discount.

Motorola phones like the Motorola Razr+ (2024) and Motorola Edge (2024) will probably be on sale, too, with at least $300 in savings. We also expect to see the entire Pixel 9 lineup discounted by up to $300.

Those in the market for a new tablet will likely be able to score one of Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE slates with a $100 discount, while buyers looking for a high-end Android device will probably save at least $100 on the latest Galaxy Tab S10+.

We also expect generous Spring Sale smartwatch deals, including a solid $235 discount on the rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra and a $100 price reduction on the Forerunner 255 Music.

As for those looking to upgrade their listening experience, we might see a massive $102 discount on the high-end Sony WH-1000XM4 and a hefty $150 price cut on the flagship Beats Studio Pro headphones.

The truth is, Amazon Spring Sale 2025 is shaping up to be one of the best times to upgrade your mobile tech game. And as with every shopping event, our team of elite deal hunters will meticulously sift through all available offers and curate the cream of the crop so that you'll have fast and easy access to the best Amazon Spring Sale deals in 2025. Stay tuned to PhoneArena and be sure to check out our dedicated Amazon Spring Sale articles once the event begins!
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone

Latest News

Motorola's gorgeous Edge 60 Fusion mid-ranger gets a few key specs and a launch date leaked
Motorola's gorgeous Edge 60 Fusion mid-ranger gets a few key specs and a launch date leaked
iPhone 18 Pro's hardware is getting a major shake-up - at least, that's what the rumors say
iPhone 18 Pro's hardware is getting a major shake-up - at least, that's what the rumors say
Cash-strapped Google fans need to pounce on this extraordinary Pixel 8a deal right now!
Cash-strapped Google fans need to pounce on this extraordinary Pixel 8a deal right now!
One more time! iPhone 17 leak claims the front camera is getting its first real upgrade in years
One more time! iPhone 17 leak claims the front camera is getting its first real upgrade in years
Snatch the Motorola Razr+ (2024) with a hefty $350 discount at these merchants
Snatch the Motorola Razr+ (2024) with a hefty $350 discount at these merchants
The ultra-rugged Garmin Instinct Solar gets a massive 43% discount at Amazon
The ultra-rugged Garmin Instinct Solar gets a massive 43% discount at Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless