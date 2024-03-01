Amazon Spring Sale 2024: will we get sweet deals on smartwatches?

Check out the best smartwatch deals currently available





Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: Save $78! Get the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 on Amazon and save $78 in the process. This is a premium smartwatch full of health-tracking features and is a great value for money. $78 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm: Save $197! Get the 42mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on Amazon and save $197. The watch may not be a spring chicken, but it still has a lot to offer. It packs a plethora of both health-racking and lifestyle features and is the best choice for a Galaxy user on a budget. $197 off (56%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Vivoactive 4S: Save $154! Get the Garmin Vivoactive 4S on Amazon and save $154 in the process. The watch has a stylish design and is full of features. It's a real bang for your buck, especially at its current price. $154 off (47%) Buy at Amazon









Apple Watch deals





Apple's devices don't usually get massive price drops during sales events. However, if luck is on our side, expect to be able to save about $200 on a brand-new Apple Watch Series 8. During Prime Day in October, the Apple Watch Series 8 was enjoying a surprising $200 markdown.





9.0 Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) The Good Beautiful look, premium feel

Smooth performance

Tons of bands available - 1st and 3rd party

Water-resistant

Huge amount of fitness tracking options, plus custom programs (available with watchOS 9)

Sleep stages (available with watchOS 9) The Bad Temperature sensor is underused

Some may be getting tired with the design

Only pairs and activates with iPhone (sorry, iPad users)



Moreover, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) will most likely also receive a decent markdown. If it's similar to what we saw back in October, expect to save about $69 on this handsome fella. As for Apple's latest and greatest Moreover, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) will most likely also receive a decent markdown. If it's similar to what we saw back in October, expect to save about $69 on this handsome fella. As for Apple's latest and greatest Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 , we don't expect to see them at a discounted price. However, we hope for Amazon to be benevolent and discount these amazing watches as well. But even if they do receive price cuts, they won't be massive ones.





8.9 Apple Watch SE (2022) The Good Premium build

Water resistant

Fast performance

Great value for money The Bad No always-on display

Thicker bezels

Slower charging

Still no ECG and blood oxygen sensor









Galaxy Watch deals









We hope to see the Unlike Apple Watches, Samsung's Galaxy Watches do receive huge discounts during sales events, so we anticipate fantastic Spring Sale deals on Galaxy Watches this year if Amazon chooses to hold a Spring Sale event and offers generous discounts.We hope to see the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic discounted by $120 once again. The watch has already started to receive good price cuts, and was discounted by that much not long ago. If you are a person with an active lifestyle, expect to be able to save about $105 on Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The watch was discounted by that much on Prime Day in October and continues to receive nice price cuts this year as well.





8.5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm) The Good Superb design with a rotating bezel

Large and bright display

Very decent battery life

Excellent value

Lots of features and functionalities The Bad Some of its best features are limited to Galaxy devices

New latch mechanism is too stiff, bands are a bit hard to swap

A bit too big and heavy, not comfortable to wear at night



In case you want something more budget-friendly, expect to be able to snatch the old but gold Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for $165 off its price if the discounts are anything we saw in October. In case you want something more budget-friendly, expect to be able to snatch the old but gold Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for $165 off its price if the discounts are anything we saw in October.





8.5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro The Good Superb battery life

Titanium body + sapphire screen is a superb combo

Bright and legible OLED display

Great health and sleep monitoring

Good haptic feedback

Charges rather quickly The Bad 15.5mm real thickness means that it's bulkier than advertised

The rotating bezel is sadly gone

Ecosystem issues - some features are exclusive to Galaxy phones





Deals on other smartwatches





In addition to amazing offers on Apple and Samsung's smartwatches, we expect to see some enticing deals on Garmin's multisport watches. For instance, expect to save big on watches like the Garmin Epix Gen 2. This bad boy was discounted by $250 during Prime Day in October, and it may receive a massive price cut during Amazon's Spring Sale as well. We anticipate seeing some nice deals on various Amazfit smartwatches, too.



