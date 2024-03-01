Amazon Spring Sale 2024: will we get sweet deals on smartwatches?

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Spring brings joy and warm weather, so you are probably ready to welcome it with open arms. But we also hope for spring to bring another thing this year: an Amazon Spring Sale shopping event.

Last year, Amazon hosted such an event from March 27th until March 29th, so we have our hopes up that it will do the same thing this year as well. And if such a shopping bonanza does happen, expect to witness some amazing Spring Sale smartphone deals, Spring Sale tablet deals, and incredible offers on some of the best headphones and Bluetooth speakers out there.

Additionally, there will most likely be unmissable Spring Sale smartwatch deals, allowing you to snag a top-tier smartwatch without breaking the bank. How unmissable, you'll probably ask? Well, let's see how much you might be able to save on a new smartwatch during this Amazon Spring Sale, if there is one, of course.

However, if you don't feel like waiting, feel free to snag a new smartwatch through one of the best smartwatch deals available right now!

Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: Save $78!

Get the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 on Amazon and save $78 in the process. This is a premium smartwatch full of health-tracking features and is a great value for money.
$78 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm: Save $197!

Get the 42mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on Amazon and save $197. The watch may not be a spring chicken, but it still has a lot to offer. It packs a plethora of both health-racking and lifestyle features and is the best choice for a Galaxy user on a budget.
$197 off (56%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4S: Save $154!

Get the Garmin Vivoactive 4S on Amazon and save $154 in the process. The watch has a stylish design and is full of features. It's a real bang for your buck, especially at its current price.
$154 off (47%)
Buy at Amazon


Apple Watch deals


Apple's devices don't usually get massive price drops during sales events. However, if luck is on our side, expect to be able to save about $200 on a brand-new Apple Watch Series 8. During Prime Day in October, the Apple Watch Series 8 was enjoying a surprising $200 markdown.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm)
9.0

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm)

The Good

  • Beautiful look, premium feel
  • Smooth performance
  • Tons of bands available - 1st and 3rd party
  • Water-resistant
  • Huge amount of fitness tracking options, plus custom programs (available with watchOS 9)
  • Sleep stages (available with watchOS 9)

The Bad

  • Temperature sensor is underused
  • Some may be getting tired with the design
  • Only pairs and activates with iPhone (sorry, iPad users)
Deal $449 at Walmart Deal Buy at Amazon


Moreover, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) will most likely also receive a decent markdown. If it's similar to what we saw back in October, expect to save about $69 on this handsome fella. As for Apple's latest and greatest Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, we don't expect to see them at a discounted price. However, we hope for Amazon to be benevolent and discount these amazing watches as well. But even if they do receive price cuts, they won't be massive ones.

Apple Watch SE (2022)
8.9

Apple Watch SE (2022)

The Good

  • Premium build
  • Water resistant
  • Fast performance
  • Great value for money

The Bad

  • No always-on display
  • Thicker bezels
  • Slower charging
  • Still no ECG and blood oxygen sensor
Deal Buy at Amazon


Galaxy Watch deals


Unlike Apple Watches, Samsung's Galaxy Watches do receive huge discounts during sales events, so we anticipate fantastic Spring Sale deals on Galaxy Watches this year if Amazon chooses to hold a Spring Sale event and offers generous discounts.

We hope to see the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic discounted by $120 once again. The watch has already started to receive good price cuts, and was discounted by that much not long ago. If you are a person with an active lifestyle, expect to be able to save about $105 on Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The watch was discounted by that much on Prime Day in October and continues to receive nice price cuts this year as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm)
8.5

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm)

The Good

  • Superb design with a rotating bezel
  • Large and bright display
  • Very decent battery life
  • Excellent value
  • Lots of features and functionalities

The Bad

  • Some of its best features are limited to Galaxy devices
  • New latch mechanism is too stiff, bands are a bit hard to swap
  • A bit too big and heavy, not comfortable to wear at night
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $90 at Samsung


In case you want something more budget-friendly, expect to be able to snatch the old but gold Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for $165 off its price if the discounts are anything we saw in October.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
8.5

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

The Good

  • Superb battery life
  • Titanium body + sapphire screen is a superb combo
  • Bright and legible OLED display
  • Great health and sleep monitoring
  • Good haptic feedback
  • Charges rather quickly

The Bad

  • 15.5mm real thickness means that it's bulkier than advertised
  • The rotating bezel is sadly gone
  • Ecosystem issues - some features are exclusive to Galaxy phones
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $200 at Samsung $500 at Target

Deals on other smartwatches


In addition to amazing offers on Apple and Samsung's smartwatches, we expect to see some enticing deals on Garmin's multisport watches. For instance, expect to save big on watches like the Garmin Epix Gen 2. This bad boy was discounted by $250 during Prime Day in October, and it may receive a massive price cut during Amazon's Spring Sale as well. We anticipate seeing some nice deals on various Amazfit smartwatches, too.

