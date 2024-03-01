Amazon Spring Sale 2024: will we get sweet deals on smartwatches?

Up Next:
Spring brings joy and warm weather, so you are probably ready to welcome it with open arms. But we also hope for spring to bring another thing this year: an Amazon Spring Sale shopping event.
Last year, Amazon hosted such an event from March 27th until March 29th, so we have our hopes up that it will do the same thing this year as well. And if such a shopping bonanza does happen, expect to witness some amazing Spring Sale smartphone deals, Spring Sale tablet deals, and incredible offers on some of the best headphones and Bluetooth speakers out there.
Moreover, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) will most likely also receive a decent markdown. If it's similar to what we saw back in October, expect to save about $69 on this handsome fella. As for Apple's latest and greatest Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, we don't expect to see them at a discounted price. However, we hope for Amazon to be benevolent and discount these amazing watches as well. But even if they do receive price cuts, they won't be massive ones.
Additionally, there will most likely be unmissable Spring Sale smartwatch deals, allowing you to snag a top-tier smartwatch without breaking the bank. How unmissable, you'll probably ask? Well, let's see how much you might be able to save on a new smartwatch during this Amazon Spring Sale, if there is one, of course.
Check out the best smartwatch deals currently available
Apple Watch deals
Apple's devices don't usually get massive price drops during sales events. However, if luck is on our side, expect to be able to save about $200 on a brand-new Apple Watch Series 8. During Prime Day in October, the Apple Watch Series 8 was enjoying a surprising $200 markdown.
Galaxy Watch deals
Unlike Apple Watches, Samsung's Galaxy Watches do receive huge discounts during sales events, so we anticipate fantastic Spring Sale deals on Galaxy Watches this year if Amazon chooses to hold a Spring Sale event and offers generous discounts.
We hope to see the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic discounted by $120 once again. The watch has already started to receive good price cuts, and was discounted by that much not long ago. If you are a person with an active lifestyle, expect to be able to save about $105 on Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The watch was discounted by that much on Prime Day in October and continues to receive nice price cuts this year as well.
Deals on other smartwatches
In addition to amazing offers on Apple and Samsung's smartwatches, we expect to see some enticing deals on Garmin's multisport watches. For instance, expect to save big on watches like the Garmin Epix Gen 2. This bad boy was discounted by $250 during Prime Day in October, and it may receive a massive price cut during Amazon's Spring Sale as well. We anticipate seeing some nice deals on various Amazfit smartwatches, too.
