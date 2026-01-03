Bad news for Zenfone and ROG fans as Asus reportedly makes a difficult decision on its 2026 phones

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra. | Image credit — PhoneArena









A quiet year for Asus



It looks like we are going to have a very quiet year on the Asus front. According to



Recommended For You The report also claims that distributors have been unable to order new stock for the coming year. However, Asus apparently clarified that while they aren't releasing new hardware in 2026, they are definitely not shutting down their mobile division. They confirmed that "smartphone operations will continue," which is corporate speak for "we will keep supporting the phones you already bought." So, if you own a It looks like we are going to have a very quiet year on the Asus front. According to a new report from Taiwan , Asus has reportedly communicated to its telecom partners that it has no plans to launch any new Android smartphones in 2026. Usually, by this time of the year, we are already hearing whispers or seeing leaks of the next ROG Phone or Zenfone, but the airwaves have been dead silent—and now we know why.The report also claims that distributors have been unable to order new stock for the coming year. However, Asus apparently clarified that while they aren't releasing new hardware in 2026, they are definitely not shutting down their mobile division. They confirmed that "smartphone operations will continue," which is corporate speak for "we will keep supporting the phones you already bought." So, if you own a Zenfone 12 Ultra or an ROG Phone 9 , you can still expect your software updates and warranty repairs to go through as normal.





Why the sudden pause matters



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This matters because Asus fills a very specific niche. The ROG Phone series has consistently been the gold standard for mobile gaming, and the Zenfone line—while it moved away from its compact roots with the



If you are a mobile gamer, this leaves the field wide open for competitors like You might be wondering why a company with such solid devices would just skip a whole year. The main culprit seems to be the rising cost of components, specifically RAM memory. Profit margins in the smartphone world are razor-thin unless you are a giant like Samsung or Apple, and for a smaller player like Asus, absorbing these price hikes is incredibly difficult.This matters because Asus fills a very specific niche. The ROG Phone series has consistently been the gold standard for mobile gaming, and the Zenfone line—while it moved away from its compact roots with the Zenfone 12 Ultra —was still a favorite for enthusiasts who wanted a cleaner Android experience.If you are a mobile gamer, this leaves the field wide open for competitors like RedMagic to take the crown this year without a fight. For general users, it means one less alternative to the big names. Basically, if you were holding out for an ROG Phone 10 or a Zenfone 13 to replace your aging handset, you are going to have to look elsewhere or hold onto your current device for another year.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy How do you feel about Asus skipping a year of phone releases? I hate it, I was waiting for the new ROG Phone/Zenfone. 27.41% It's fine, yearly phone upgrades are too incremental anyway. 27.41% I'm worried this means they are quitting smartphones soon. 26.17% I don't use Asus phones, so it doesn't affect me. 19% Vote 321 Votes





Worth the wait?

Honestly, this makes me a little nervous. In the mobile tech world, momentum is everything. Skipping an entire year of releases is a risky move that can make consumers forget about you. We have seen other brands quietly fade away after "restructuring" or pausing strategies—I still miss LG phones, to be honest—and I really hope Asus isn't heading down that same path.



That said, I can appreciate a company knowing when to fold 'em rather than releasing a sub-par product just to meet a deadline. The Zenfone 12 Ultra is still a fantastic device, and the ROG Phone 9 is more than powerful enough to handle any game you throw at it in 2026. If taking a breather means Asus can come back swinging in 2027 with something truly innovative and financially sustainable, then I am all for it. But for now, it’s going to be a lonely year for the ROG fans out there.





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If you were hoping to upgrade to a new Asus phone this year, I have some bad news for you. A new report suggests the company is hitting the pause button on its smartphone releases for 2026, though it promises it isn't leaving the market for good.