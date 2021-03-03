OnePlus Nord 2 to be announced in Q2 2021, no longer uses Qualcomm chipset
Even if that isn't entirely true, many fans have been wanting cheaper alternatives to OnePlus' flagships and company delivered. Unfortunately, OnePlus' first take on a mid-range smartphone, the One Plus X was a commercial failure, even though the phone was quite appreciated among fans for its design.
Following the success of the Nord N10 5G and N100, OnePlus plans to launch yet another Nord series phone. This time, however, the company will no longer use a Qualcomm chipset like it did until now but will include a MediaTek SoC (system-on-chip), which is typically cheaper.
MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 chipset is usually meant for flagship smartphones and it's built on a 6nm process. More importantly, the chipset comes with global 5G connectivity support, eight processor cores, and a Mali-G77 GPU (graphics processing unit).
On paper, the Dimensity 1200 is much better than any other Qualcomm's 700 series chipset, which is probably the main reason OnePlus chose MediaTek as the sole chipset supplier for its upcoming Nord 2 mid-range smartphone. If the price of the Nord 2 is right, this will be another huge win for OnePlus and its customers.