Android Official Processors 5G

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 20, 2021, 4:11 AM
Dimensity 1100 and 1200 are MediaTek's new chips for 5G flagships smartphones
MediaTek is putting up quite a fight against Qualcomm's dominance on the smartphone chipset market. Even though the Chinese chip maker is not going to provide products for very popular flagships made by Samsung, Google, LG, or OnePlus anytime soon, Dimensity chipsets remain a decent alternative for companies who are looking to keep the costs low and still offer premium features.

That being said, MediaTek has just announced two new chipsets – Dimensity 1100 and 120, which are supposedly aimed at 5G flagships. They are upgrades over the last year Dimensity 1000 Plus and are manufactured on TSMC's 6nm process.

The most powerful of the two, Dimensity 1200 accommodates a powerful Cortex-A78 core clocked at up to 3GHz, as well as three other Cortex-A78 cores clocked up to 2.6GHz. On the other hand, the new Dimensity 1100 chip features four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.6GHz. In addition to those four cores, each chipset comes with another four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2.0GHz.

As far as the GPU (graphics processing unit) goes, both Dimensity 1100 and 1200 packs nine core ARM Mali-G77 GPUs, which features MediaTek's HyperEngine 3.0 gaming technologies. When it comes to display, the Dimensity 1200 supports a 168Hz refresh rate at FHD+ resolution and 90Hz at QHD+. Dimensity 1100 offers up to 144Hz refresh rate at FHD+ resolution and 90Hz at QHD+, but they both have support for HDR10+ video playback.

Camera-wise, the Dimensity 1200 is the batter chipset; it supports up to 200MP main image sensors or up to 32MP+16MP image sensors dual setups. The Dimensity 1100 supports “just” 108MP single image sensors, or up to 32MP+16MP image sensors dual setups.

More importantly, both chipsets include 5G support across both FDD and TDD spectrum, as well as true dual-SIM 5G. Bluetooth 5.2 support is included too, along with 4K video capabilities. Performance-wise, MediaTek says the Dimensity 1200 should be 10% faster than the Dimensity 1100 thanks to the “prime” Cortex-A78 core clocked at up to 3GHz.

The first devices equipped with Dimensity 1200 and 1100 chipsets are supposed to be released in Q1 2021. Companies like Realme, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi are among the companies willing to adopt MediaTek's new high-end chipsets.

