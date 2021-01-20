Dimensity 1100 and 1200 are MediaTek's new chips for 5G flagships smartphones
The most powerful of the two, Dimensity 1200 accommodates a powerful Cortex-A78 core clocked at up to 3GHz, as well as three other Cortex-A78 cores clocked up to 2.6GHz. On the other hand, the new Dimensity 1100 chip features four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.6GHz. In addition to those four cores, each chipset comes with another four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2.0GHz.
Camera-wise, the Dimensity 1200 is the batter chipset; it supports up to 200MP main image sensors or up to 32MP+16MP image sensors dual setups. The Dimensity 1100 supports “just” 108MP single image sensors, or up to 32MP+16MP image sensors dual setups.
More importantly, both chipsets include 5G support across both FDD and TDD spectrum, as well as true dual-SIM 5G. Bluetooth 5.2 support is included too, along with 4K video capabilities. Performance-wise, MediaTek says the Dimensity 1200 should be 10% faster than the Dimensity 1100 thanks to the “prime” Cortex-A78 core clocked at up to 3GHz.
The first devices equipped with Dimensity 1200 and 1100 chipsets are supposed to be released in Q1 2021. Companies like Realme, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi are among the companies willing to adopt MediaTek's new high-end chipsets.