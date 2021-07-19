Check out the OnePlus Nord 2 5G in Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and red

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is coming in these colors

If all of that wasn’t enough, OnePlus Nord 2 buyers will gain access to a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Also part of the package is a pretty great software support policy.



The Nord 2 looks set to ship with OxygenOS 11.3, a version based on Oppo’s ColorOS, and the promise of two years’ worth of Android OS upgrades with three years of security patches.

