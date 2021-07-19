Check out the OnePlus Nord 2 5G in Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and red0
The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is coming in these colors
Courtesy of leakers Ishan Agarwal and Evan Blass, the renders in question show off the OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the Haze Blue and Gray Sierra colors, in addition to a previously unreported matte red finish.
Sitting on the inside is confirmed to be the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI, a special version of the Dimensity 1200 that enables extra AI-based features, and 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage as standard.
Turning the Nord 2 over reveals a design that’s clearly inspired by the flagship OnePlus 9 series. It uses a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome snapper.
If all of that wasn’t enough, OnePlus Nord 2 buyers will gain access to a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Also part of the package is a pretty great software support policy.
The Nord 2 looks set to ship with OxygenOS 11.3, a version based on Oppo’s ColorOS, and the promise of two years’ worth of Android OS upgrades with three years of security patches.
The Nord 2 looks set to ship with OxygenOS 11.3, a version based on Oppo’s ColorOS, and the promise of two years’ worth of Android OS upgrades with three years of security patches.
Story timeline
This story is part of:OnePlus Nord 2 (16 updates)
-
Now reading
19 July Check out the OnePlus Nord 2 5G in Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and red
-
16 July OnePlus shows off Nord 2 5G in official image ahead of next week's event
-
14 July The OnePlus Nord 2 5G gets a price and even more details leaked ahead of launch
-
13 July Check out this leaked OnePlus Nord 2 front render; OP Head of Product gives info about Nord 2's software
-
12 July OnePlus Nord 2 display specs confirmed in a new teaser