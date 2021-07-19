Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

Android OnePlus 5G

Check out the OnePlus Nord 2 5G in Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and red

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
Check out the OnePlus Nord 2 5G in Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and red
A week after marketing images of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G’s front panel emerged online, new renders showcase the upcoming budget 5G phone in three colors ahead of the official announcement later this week.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is coming in these colors 


Courtesy of leakers Ishan Agarwal and Evan Blass, the renders in question show off the OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the Haze Blue and Gray Sierra colors, in addition to a previously unreported matte red finish.

The smartphone features a 6.43-inch 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display complete with a punch-hole for the 32-megapixel selfie camera and a Full-HD+ (2400 x 1080p) resolution.

Sitting on the inside is confirmed to be the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI, a special version of the Dimensity 1200 that enables extra AI-based features, and 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage as standard.

Turning the Nord 2 over reveals a design that’s clearly inspired by the flagship OnePlus 9 series. It uses a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome snapper.

If all of that wasn’t enough, OnePlus Nord 2 buyers will gain access to a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Also part of the package is a pretty great software support policy.

The Nord 2 looks set to ship with OxygenOS 11.3, a version based on Oppo’s ColorOS, and the promise of two years’ worth of Android OS upgrades with three years of security patches.

