OnePlus

Check out this leaked OnePlus Nord 2 front render; OP Head of Product gives info about Nord 2's software

Iskra Petrova
By
Check out this newly leaked OnePlus Nord 2 front render; Head of Product gives new info about OnePlus Nord 2's software
As OnePlus is now teasing the upcoming on July 22 (to Europe and India) budget-friendly OnePlus Nord 2, 91Mobiles has released a front render of the phone, displaying its slim bezels and tiny punch-hole camera. On the other hand, OnePlus' Head of Product has given us a hint of what to expect from the OS the new phone will rock.

OnePlus Nord 2's seen sporting thin bezels on this leaked render


As you can see on the image, the bezels surrounding the 6.43-inch AMOLED display are relatively thin, with a slightly more noticeable chin. The selfie camera is on the left, changing the design a bit from the phone's predecessor, the OG OnePlus Nord. However, we expect the display to be the same as the original Nord's, with a 90Hz refresh rate.


OnePlus Nord 2 will come with Oxygen OS 11.3 out of the box, Head of Product has confirmed


OnePlus' Head of Product Oliver Zhang recently told XDA-Developers that the successor of the OG OnePlus will be running Oxygen OS 11.3. This OS comes after the merger between OnePlus and OPPO so that their R&D teams can unify their structure.

Zhang also said that OnePlus users won't find anything too drastic as a difference with the new Oxygen OS. He said users should expect the same fast and smooth performance they are used to.

He also commented on the "AI" in the OnePlus Nord 2's Dimensity 1200-AI chipset name. The phone will be the first OnePlus phone to come without a Snapdragon processor, replacing it with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chip.

The new chipset will bring improvements across photography, display, and gaming, the official said. He added that the AI branding is not just for marketing, but it will bring also AI Resolution Boost, AI Color Boost, AI Photo Enhancements, AI Video Enhancements, and Nightscape Ultra.

Earlier, OnePlus confirmed the display specs of the OnePlus Nord 2, without mentioning the resolution, which we expect will be FHD+ as the one on the OG Nord. Additionally, in another teaser, OnePlus confirmed its announcement date to be July 22, for Europe and India. For the US, an announcement date has not been disclosed yet.

