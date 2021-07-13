Check out this leaked OnePlus Nord 2 front render; OP Head of Product gives info about Nord 2's software

Check out this leaked OnePlus Nord 2 front render; OP Head of Product gives info about Nord 2's software0
OnePlus Nord 2's seen sporting thin bezels on this leaked render
As you can see on the image, the bezels surrounding the 6.43-inch AMOLED display are relatively thin, with a slightly more noticeable chin. The selfie camera is on the left, changing the design a bit from the phone's predecessor, the OG OnePlus Nord. However, we expect the display to be the same as the original Nord's, with a 90Hz refresh rate.
OnePlus Nord 2 will come with Oxygen OS 11.3 out of the box, Head of Product has confirmed
OnePlus' Head of Product Oliver Zhang recently told XDA-Developers that the successor of the OG OnePlus will be running Oxygen OS 11.3. This OS comes after the merger between OnePlus and OPPO so that their R&D teams can unify their structure.
Zhang also said that OnePlus users won't find anything too drastic as a difference with the new Oxygen OS. He said users should expect the same fast and smooth performance they are used to.
He also commented on the "AI" in the OnePlus Nord 2's Dimensity 1200-AI chipset name. The phone will be the first OnePlus phone to come without a Snapdragon processor, replacing it with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chip.
The new chipset will bring improvements across photography, display, and gaming, the official said. He added that the AI branding is not just for marketing, but it will bring also AI Resolution Boost, AI Color Boost, AI Photo Enhancements, AI Video Enhancements, and Nightscape Ultra.
