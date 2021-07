OnePlus’s OxygenOS and Oppo’s ColorOS officially merged in Nord 2

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

We’ve known for a while now of the merger between OnePlus and Oppo. We also expected that some sort of combination between OxygenOS and ColorOS would at some point follow. Well, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is shaping up to be the herald of this OS combo.The reviewer’s guide sent to members of the media points out that the operating system of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is 'OxygenOS based on Android 11/Color OS 11.3'. Interestingly enough, this piece of information is not included on the OnePlus.com website or any other marketing material.The good news is that, just as Pete (Lau) told us in June , the beloved OxygenOS is largely unaffected by having Oppo’s ColorOS in the picture. Notably, in a very OnePlus way, the changes include mainly logical and practical additions while keeping a vanilla Android experience.Here’s whathad to say about the subtle changes in the OS:Despite the ColorOS integration, it is safe to assume that OxygenOS will stay true to itself for the foreseeable future. Mainly two reasons bring some peace of mind when it comes to this.First, Oppo’s software is not at all popular outside the Chinese market. Second, there is that promise from OnePlus’ CEO Pete Lau that OxygenOS would remain the operating system for global OnePlus devices outside of China.So fret not Never Settle fans, your favorite skin of Android might have changed a little behind the scenes, but it is still the good old pure experience with some useful features sprinkled here and there.