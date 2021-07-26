Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

Software updates OnePlus

OnePlus’s OxygenOS and Oppo’s ColorOS officially merged in Nord 2

Aleksandar Anastasov
OnePlus’s OxygenOS and and Oppo’s ColorOS officially merged in Nord 2
We’ve known for a while now of the merger between OnePlus and Oppo. We also expected that some sort of combination between OxygenOS and ColorOS would at some point follow. Well, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is shaping up to be the herald of this OS combo.

The reviewer’s guide sent to members of the media points out that the operating system of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is 'OxygenOS based on Android 11/Color OS 11.3'. Interestingly enough, this piece of information is not included on the OnePlus.com website or any other marketing material.

The good news is that, just as Pete (Lau) told us in June, the beloved OxygenOS is largely unaffected by having Oppo’s ColorOS in the picture. Notably, in a very OnePlus way, the changes include mainly logical and practical additions while keeping a vanilla Android experience.

Here’s what 9to5Google had to say about the subtle changes in the OS:

OxygenOS 11.3 runs without a hitch, and while there a definite hints of Oppo’s ColorOS, none of this affects the experience detrimentally. The added customization options might actually be a big plus point for longtime fans of this third-party Android skin. Almost all of the tweaks and tricks that have been OxygenOS staples for as long as you can remember are present and correct.


Despite the ColorOS integration, it is safe to assume that OxygenOS will stay true to itself for the foreseeable future. Mainly two reasons bring some peace of mind when it comes to this.

First, Oppo’s software is not at all popular outside the Chinese market. Second, there is that promise from OnePlus’ CEO Pete Lau that OxygenOS would remain the operating system for global OnePlus devices outside of China.

So fret not Never Settle fans, your favorite skin of Android might have changed a little behind the scenes, but it is still the good old pure experience with some useful features sprinkled here and there.

