OnePlus’s OxygenOS and Oppo’s ColorOS officially merged in Nord 2

OnePlus’s OxygenOS and Oppo’s ColorOS officially merged in Nord 21
The reviewer’s guide sent to members of the media points out that the operating system of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is 'OxygenOS based on Android 11/Color OS 11.3'. Interestingly enough, this piece of information is not included on the OnePlus.com website or any other marketing material.
Here’s what 9to5Google had to say about the subtle changes in the OS:
OxygenOS 11.3 runs without a hitch, and while there a definite hints of Oppo’s ColorOS, none of this affects the experience detrimentally. The added customization options might actually be a big plus point for longtime fans of this third-party Android skin. Almost all of the tweaks and tricks that have been OxygenOS staples for as long as you can remember are present and correct.
First, Oppo’s software is not at all popular outside the Chinese market. Second, there is that promise from OnePlus’ CEO Pete Lau that OxygenOS would remain the operating system for global OnePlus devices outside of China.
So fret not Never Settle fans, your favorite skin of Android might have changed a little behind the scenes, but it is still the good old pure experience with some useful features sprinkled here and there.
