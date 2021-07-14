The OnePlus Nord 2 5G gets a price and even more details leaked ahead of launch





But with a little over a week still to go until the predictably affordable OnePlus Nord 2 5G is scheduled to be officially announced and fully detailed at last, we're also finding out today just how much (or how little) you'll have to pay for this highly anticipated handset starting very soon.









Speaking of filling in the blanks and completing puzzles, that's also what this increasingly trustworthy tipster does (in collaboration with the folks over at 91mobiles ) when it comes to the Nord 2's specs and features.

Two reasonably priced storage variants and two color options at launch





Before you get too excited, we should probably remind you the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is not expected to be released stateside, at least not officially and in this particular 6.43-inch incarnation.





In India, meanwhile, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-powered device is tipped to start at Rs. 31,999 for an "entry-level" 128GB storage configuration with 8 gigs of memory also on deck.





The other variant will purportedly cost 34,999 rupees for a combination of 12GB RAM and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room, and although we could obviously convert those numbers into their direct USD equivalents, that's not a very helpful exercise here.









Instead, it's far more relevant to mention that the OG Nord is officially priced at Rs. 27,999 and 29,999 in identical 8/128 and 12/256GB configurations respectively. That means the Nord 2 will be roughly 15 percent costlier than its forerunner, which is easily justified by an extensive list of upgrades we'll be detailing below.





One of the important things unlikely to change is a plastic frame "sandwiched between" two layers of premium glass, but the Grey Sierra and Blue Haze flavors of the Nord 2 expected to be made available right off the bat sound like they might look considerably more attractive than the first-gen Gray Onyx and Blue Marble hues.





Even better, the Nord 2 5G is likely to be released in a third "Green Woods" model with a rare leather finish at some point "later" in the year as well.

Four cameras in total, a large battery, and blazing fast charging





Going from a quad rear-facing camera setup and two front-facing shooters on last year's Nord to a triple lens arrangement on the back of the Nord 2 paired with a single selfie snapper may sound like a downgrade, but obviously, the type of sensors and their capabilities are much more important than their number when it comes to real-life imaging performance.





The main 50MP Sony IMX766 lens expected to be employed by the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is the same used on the Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ , for instance, and alongside an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and 2MP monochrome sensor, it should provide a more than satisfactory overall photography experience in a multitude of different scenarios and lighting conditions.









Cash-strapped buyers of the Nord 2 will most likely be content with what the phone's 32MP Sony IMX616 selfie cam is capable of, not to mention its 4,500mAh battery size and especially Warp Charge 65 technology.





For those unfamiliar with the company's marketing lingo, that latter part means you'll be able to charge your mid-end OnePlus device at up to 65-watt speeds, which is faster than what many of today's overall best phones can deliver.





With the right power brick, which may or may not be included as standard with the Nord 2 5G, you'll probably be able to get the handset's hefty cell from 0 to 100 percent capacity in little more than a mind-blowing half an hour.





All specs considered, FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz screen and in-display fingerprint reader included, the OnePlus Nord 2 is likely to provide outstanding bang for your... rupee, euro, or pound, making us quite sad to hear US availability is not in the cards.