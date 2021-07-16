OnePlus shows off Nord 2 5G in official image ahead of next week's event

OnePlus shows off Nord 2 5G in official image ahead of next week's event0
Take a look at the blue OnePlus Nord 2 5G
Pictured in the Blue Haze colorway, the OnePlus Nord 2 features a matching rectangular camera bump on the rear that houses an LED flash and three versatile camera sensors.
We’re yet to get an official glimpse at the front of the Nord 2, though leaked press renders point to a setup that’s not too different from what OnePlus offered on the original Nord last summer.
The key difference between the two models is the presence of a single selfie camera on the Nord 2 5G instead of two. That front-facing sensor reportedly offers a 32-megapixel resolution as standard.
What else will the Nord 2 bring to the table?
In addition to the updated cameras, the Nord 2 will include a range of upgrades on the inside. Leading the way is MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200-AI chipset, which has been specially designed for OnePlus.
8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage are expected as standard too, although a pricier 12/256GB variant is rumored. Accompanying that is set to be a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 65 fast charging tech.
The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be announced on July 22 and it should be one of the best budget 5G phones on the market. Pricing and release date information is yet to be confirmed.
