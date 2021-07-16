Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

Android OnePlus 5G

OnePlus shows off Nord 2 5G in official image ahead of next week's event

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
With less than a week until the big announcement, today OnePlus has published an official first look at the Nord 2 5G, corroborating in the process rumors of a OnePlus 9-inspired design language.

Take a look at the blue OnePlus Nord 2 5G


Pictured in the Blue Haze colorway, the OnePlus Nord 2 features a matching rectangular camera bump on the rear that houses an LED flash and three versatile camera sensors.

The main camera is set to be a 50-megapixel sensor, which acted as the ultra-wide shooter on the OnePlus 9. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide snapper and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera are said to be included too.

We’re yet to get an official glimpse at the front of the Nord 2, though leaked press renders point to a setup that’s not too different from what OnePlus offered on the original Nord last summer.

The key difference between the two models is the presence of a single selfie camera on the Nord 2 5G instead of two. That front-facing sensor reportedly offers a 32-megapixel resolution as standard.

What else will the Nord 2 bring to the table?


In addition to the updated cameras, the Nord 2 will include a range of upgrades on the inside. Leading the way is MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200-AI chipset, which has been specially designed for OnePlus.

8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage are expected as standard too, although a pricier 12/256GB variant is rumored. Accompanying that is set to be a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 65 fast charging tech.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be announced on July 22 and it should be one of the best budget 5G phones on the market. Pricing and release date information is yet to be confirmed.

