Samsung is now testing One UI 8 on older devices and Galaxy S21 owners might get some bad news

New report claims Samsung is moving quickly with One UI 8 testing on various smartphones and tablets.

Samsung might be internally testing the Android 16-based One UI 8 across various older smartphones and tablets. The software has different versions, like beta and internal builds, available across many Galaxy devices released over the last few years.

According to a new report from Sammy Fans, some devices that aren’t eligible for beta are also undergoing tests with different One UI 8 builds. The list was uncovered through the CheckFirm app, which details the official Samsung firmwares across compatible Galaxy models. 

The full list of devices that might be part of the internal testing includes the following models:

Most of the devices on the list have been flagged as having internal or beta builds, but others were spotted on Geekbench. Samsung hasn’t shared any official information about the OneUI 8 release roadmap, so you should take this information with a grain of salt.

Do you plan to try One UI 8 beta?

Vote View Result


On the other hand, the devices included on the list aren’t surprising. Last year, the Galaxy S20 didn’t get One UI 7, so it makes sense for the Galaxy S21 to miss out on One UI 8 and Android 16. That’s in line with Samsung’s promise for four years of major software updates for those models. The first Galaxy models to get a seven-year software update promise were the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung’s latest smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7, arrive with One UI 8 out of the box. The new software has been in beta on the Galaxy S25 since May, and earlier in August, the beta was released for Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6. The company has also promised it’ll release One UI 8 beta for even more devices, such as the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Z Flip 5. 

One UI 8 brings a refreshed design language, updated icons, smoother animations, and more consistent menus. The software also has performance improvements and extended AI integration.

Samsung has a lot to prove to its fans with the release of One UI 8. The staggered timeline for the release of One UI 7 put a mark on the company’s ability to deliver its software on time. Meanwhile, Apple’s developer and public beta releases of iOS 26 and its Liquid Glass redesign appear to happen in a timely manner.

