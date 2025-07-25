$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
Samsung delays One UI 8 for Galaxy S25 as beta testing continues

While the new foldables are already running One UI 8, the Galaxy S25 lineup is still stuck on last-gen software – and there's no official release date in sight.

Samsung's newest phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7, arrive with One UI 8 out of the box. It was believed that phones like the Galaxy S25 are also going to get the Android 16-based One UI 8 soon, but it seems Samsung is not done beta-testing One UI 8 for the Galaxy S25 just yet

One UI 8 brings some welcome improvements and a more optimized and fluid experience, but it's more of a refinement update, unlike One UI 7, which brought a plethora of new features. With One UI 8, you can enjoy smarter AI, a new version of DeX, new tools in Good Lock modules, and enhancements to the Now Brief and Now Bar features. 

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 sport One UI 8 out of the box. In order of priority, one would expect the Galaxy S25 series to be next in line to get the stable One UI 8. Back in May, the beta program for One UI 8 started for Galaxy S25 owners, and more or less every fortnight, a new beta version would be seeded. 

But it's been a month since Samsung sent the third beta update, which made some Galaxy S25 users expect that the stable version would follow next. 

Well, unfortunately, that's not the case, as it seems Samsung is not done beta testing the new software. The South Korea-based tech giant announced on its Korean forum that One UI 8 beta 4 will roll out sometime next week. Of course, the post was accompanied by apologies for the delay and assuring users it's for the better (which is probably true, as nobody likes random bugs).  

A new One UI 8 build has also appeared on Samsung's test servers for the US and Canadian Galaxy S24 models as well, meaning these phones are also among the devices to receive the new One UI soon.


There is no official release date for the stable version of One UI 8. The third beta was rather good on the Galaxy S25 series, so maybe the stable release is going to come soon, although we don't know that for certain just yet. 

As much as I love bugs being ironed out with new releases, I can't help but think Samsung's schedules with One UI have recently started to look quite messy. One UI 7's release was confusing with the official schedule even being revisited, now, things aren't looking to clear either.

Meanwhile, Samsung's main competitor, Apple, is more straightforward with updates. The company has a clear schedule for updates for iPhone fans, and there's no confusion around it. 

Apple makes new iOS versions official with new iPhones every fall, while it starts beta-testing new iOS versions after WWDC every spring. Samsung seems a bit more sporadic in that regard. The new foldables shipping with One UI 8, just six months after One UI 7 came with the Galaxy S25, really makes Samsung's update schedule feel all over the place.

Iskra Petrova
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
T-Mobile just became the backbone of new services you’ll start seeing in 2026
Samsung is treating Galaxy Watch Ultra users to a big surprise
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately
Galaxy Z Fold 7 crushes it again, because Samsung listened to feedback
Back Market’s Back to School deals: smart tech for smart students
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up
This update for Pixel devices is for the birds and you should ignore it
Fresh Galaxy S25 FE leak details storage variants and color options ahead of fall announcement
Apple's App Store is getting stricter
iOS 26 Public Beta hands-on: Liquid Glass is back in the front seat
