Samsung delays One UI 8 for Galaxy S25 as beta testing continues
While the new foldables are already running One UI 8, the Galaxy S25 lineup is still stuck on last-gen software – and there's no official release date in sight.
Samsung's newest phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7, arrive with One UI 8 out of the box. It was believed that phones like the Galaxy S25 are also going to get the Android 16-based One UI 8 soon, but it seems Samsung is not done beta-testing One UI 8 for the Galaxy S25 just yet.
One UI 8 brings some welcome improvements and a more optimized and fluid experience, but it's more of a refinement update, unlike One UI 7, which brought a plethora of new features. With One UI 8, you can enjoy smarter AI, a new version of DeX, new tools in Good Lock modules, and enhancements to the Now Brief and Now Bar features.
But it's been a month since Samsung sent the third beta update, which made some Galaxy S25 users expect that the stable version would follow next.
As much as I love bugs being ironed out with new releases, I can't help but think Samsung's schedules with One UI have recently started to look quite messy. One UI 7's release was confusing with the official schedule even being revisited, now, things aren't looking to clear either.
Meanwhile, Samsung's main competitor, Apple, is more straightforward with updates. The company has a clear schedule for updates for iPhone fans, and there's no confusion around it.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 sport One UI 8 out of the box. In order of priority, one would expect the Galaxy S25 series to be next in line to get the stable One UI 8. Back in May, the beta program for One UI 8 started for Galaxy S25 owners, and more or less every fortnight, a new beta version would be seeded.
Well, unfortunately, that's not the case, as it seems Samsung is not done beta testing the new software. The South Korea-based tech giant announced on its Korean forum that One UI 8 beta 4 will roll out sometime next week. Of course, the post was accompanied by apologies for the delay and assuring users it's for the better (which is probably true, as nobody likes random bugs).
A new One UI 8 build has also appeared on Samsung's test servers for the US and Canadian Galaxy S24 models as well, meaning these phones are also among the devices to receive the new One UI soon.
One UI 8 is still in beta testing for Galaxy S25. | Image Credit - Samsung
There is no official release date for the stable version of One UI 8. The third beta was rather good on the Galaxy S25 series, so maybe the stable release is going to come soon, although we don't know that for certain just yet.
Apple makes new iOS versions official with new iPhones every fall, while it starts beta-testing new iOS versions after WWDC every spring. Samsung seems a bit more sporadic in that regard. The new foldables shipping with One UI 8, just six months after One UI 7 came with the Galaxy S25, really makes Samsung's update schedule feel all over the place.
