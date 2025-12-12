An unusual iOS leak reveals part of Apple’s plan for the next couple of years
A rare software leak from Apple reveals even some details for iOS 28.
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Apple is working on various significant new features for iOS, some of which may arrive rather soon, while others appear years away. Thanks to a new iOS 26 leak, we have details about the company’s plans for iOS 26.4, iOS 27, and even a glimpse at iOS 28.
A leaked internal build of iOS 26 is reportedly full of code that references numerous features currently in development by Apple’s software engineering teams. The least surprising is probably the revamped version of Siri, which is supposed to provide a more personalized experience powered by Apple Intelligence.
Smaller updates include the ability to AutoFill credit card information stored in the Passwords app in third-party apps and create folders in the Freeform app. AirPods may get a Precise Outdoor Location feature in the Find My app, and an extra security layer will check if the device system was changed before logging into Apple ID and iCloud.
Earlier rumors suggested that Apple would focus on improving the stability of iOS 27, but the company may also work on some new features. One of those may be improved collections in the Photos app, while another would be improvements to the AirPods pairing.
As for iOS 28, which should launch in late 2027, Apple may add new metrics to sleep tracking with Apple Watch. One of those could be time in bed. Surprisingly, Apple may launch Health on macOS 28.
Of course, none of those features are etched in stone, but if they were in Apple’s internal code, the company is at least considering them. Either way, the iOS 26.4 update sounds like a substantial mid-cycle release, which may finally allow Apple to compete with the AI features on Samsung’s One UI 8.5 and Google’s Android 16.
Sleep tracking is one of my main motivations to wear an Apple Watch, and I’m baffled by how slowly Apple is adding new features. It took the company years to introduce Sleep Score, and I’ve been waiting for a proper metric for the time spent in bed for years. Some competing devices have those metrics, so I hope Apple catches up long before late 2027.
Apple plans several big updates for iOS 26.4
A leaked internal build of iOS 26 is reportedly full of code that references numerous features currently in development by Apple’s software engineering teams. The least surprising is probably the revamped version of Siri, which is supposed to provide a more personalized experience powered by Apple Intelligence.
The Apple Health app is also getting a redesign, with simplified logging and a new layout for categories. Earlier rumors claimed that Apple would launch an AI-powered Health+ subscription service with iOS 26.4.
Smaller updates include the ability to AutoFill credit card information stored in the Passwords app in third-party apps and create folders in the Freeform app. AirPods may get a Precise Outdoor Location feature in the Find My app, and an extra security layer will check if the device system was changed before logging into Apple ID and iCloud.
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Without providing any specifics, the leak mentions a new “Sports Tier” for the Apple TV app. That’s likely related to Apple’s recent deal to become the exclusive F1 broadcast partner in the US.
Photos update and sleep metrics overhaul with iOS 27 and iOS 28
Apple introduced Sleep Score with iOS 26. | Image by Image credit – Apple
Earlier rumors suggested that Apple would focus on improving the stability of iOS 27, but the company may also work on some new features. One of those may be improved collections in the Photos app, while another would be improvements to the AirPods pairing.
As for iOS 28, which should launch in late 2027, Apple may add new metrics to sleep tracking with Apple Watch. One of those could be time in bed. Surprisingly, Apple may launch Health on macOS 28.
Do you think Siri can become smart enough to compare to Gemini on Android?
Yes, Apple can do it
25.81%
Maybe, if Apple really uses Google’s AI behind the scenes
32.26%
No way, Apple is doomed
23.39%
It doesn’t matter, AI is flawed anyways
18.55%
Of course, none of those features are etched in stone, but if they were in Apple’s internal code, the company is at least considering them. Either way, the iOS 26.4 update sounds like a substantial mid-cycle release, which may finally allow Apple to compete with the AI features on Samsung’s One UI 8.5 and Google’s Android 16.
Can we get the sleep updates sooner?
Sleep tracking is one of my main motivations to wear an Apple Watch, and I’m baffled by how slowly Apple is adding new features. It took the company years to introduce Sleep Score, and I’ve been waiting for a proper metric for the time spent in bed for years. Some competing devices have those metrics, so I hope Apple catches up long before late 2027.
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