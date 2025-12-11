Google Translate has quietly added a bunch of new languages to its practice mode
The app’s language learning tool is still in beta, but it now supports more languages.
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After years of saving travelers in places where they don’t speak the local language, Google Translate launched a language learning tool in the summer. Now, Google has quietly added several new languages you can practice with the app.
Google launched the Practice Mode beta in the Translate app with options to teach Spanish and French to English speakers, and English to people speaking French, Spanish, or Portuguese. According to an Android Authority report, the app is now adding Portuguese and German to the languages English speakers can learn.
Over the last months, Google has been adding various new features to Translate, many of which are powered by AI. One feature handles real-time conversation translations much more naturally, while another allows you to show translations in large fonts. All of them show that Google understands when people use the Translate app most often, and that’s in real-life situations.
I know Google is a US company and the vast majority of language learners want to learn English, but I’d like to see training options between two non-English languages. After all, Google is a global company with offices worldwide. I’d also like to have more than just repetitive speaking and listening practice and learn a bit of grammar through the app.
Google Translate can now teach more languages
Google launched the Practice Mode beta in the Translate app with options to teach Spanish and French to English speakers, and English to people speaking French, Spanish, or Portuguese. According to an Android Authority report, the app is now adding Portuguese and German to the languages English speakers can learn.
Probably even more importantly, the app can now teach English to speakers of eight new languages. Those are:
- Bengali
- German
- Hindi
- Italian
- Dutch
- Romanian
- Swedish
- Chinese (Simplified)
A tool to improve your skills
The new languages can be seen in the Google Translate Practice mode menu | Image Source – Android Authority
Google’s tool is perfect to brush up your language skills, including if you’re not a native English speaker. The app offers an option to practice English, even when your display language is also English. That could help anyone who’s already speaking English to improve their skills or simply practice the language in a safe environment.
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Are you learning a foreign language?
Yes, and I’m using Practice mode
8.33%
Yes, I use other apps
33.33%
Yes, with a teacher
0%
No, but I plan to
50%
No, and I don’t plan to
8.33%
Over the last months, Google has been adding various new features to Translate, many of which are powered by AI. One feature handles real-time conversation translations much more naturally, while another allows you to show translations in large fonts. All of them show that Google understands when people use the Translate app most often, and that’s in real-life situations.
More languages, please
I know Google is a US company and the vast majority of language learners want to learn English, but I’d like to see training options between two non-English languages. After all, Google is a global company with offices worldwide. I’d also like to have more than just repetitive speaking and listening practice and learn a bit of grammar through the app.
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