Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Bizarre iPhone 17 rumor says iPhone SE 4/16E will be consolidated into flagship series

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple
iPhone 17 Air iPhone SE 4
iPhone 16 series | Image Credit - PhoneArena

No one expected iPhone 17 rumors to get this weird this fast.

According to leaker Majin Bu, who has an inconsistent track record, the fourth model in the iPhone 17 lineup, which is pretty much guaranteed to include a standard model and two models, will be a phone codenamed "Roma." 



Reports have been saying that Apple is set to replace the iPhone 16 Plus with a slim model referred to as the iPhone 17 Air or Slim. Simultaneously, Apple is also working on a successor to the iPhone SE 3, which is expected to be released in the first half of the year. Recent rumors said that the phone might be known as the iPhone 16E.

Majin Bu claims that the rumored fourth-generation iPhone SE and the alleged iPhone 17 Air are the same model. It's the fourth model known as Roma and will either be known as the iPhone SE 4, iPhone 16E, iPhone 16SE, or iPhone 17 Air upon release.

Now, SE models have traditionally featured previous-generation specs. The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to borrow the iPhone 16's A18 chip. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Air is said to feature modern specs, including Apple's next-gen A19 chip.

However, when you consider the fact that both devices are expected to have a single rear camera, the idea doesn't sound too far-fetched. But that's about the only rumored similarity.

Besides, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, who is considered a more reliable source, expects the iPhone SE 4 to be announced by April this year. The iPhone 17 series, on the other hand, will likely be revealed in September.

Also, the SE models are typically targeted at budget-conscious users, whereas the flagship lineup targets the higher end of the market. Recent rumors call for the iPhone 17 Air to be priced at around $800 and the iPhone SE 4 to cost less than $500.

Even though Majin Bu has been spot on enough time for their claims to not be dismissed, this one is a little hard to believe.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock

Latest News

All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless