Bizarre iPhone 17 rumor says iPhone SE 4/16E will be consolidated into flagship series
iPhone 16 series | Image Credit - PhoneArena
No one expected iPhone 17 rumors to get this weird this fast.
According to leaker Majin Bu, who has an inconsistent track record, the fourth model in the iPhone 17 lineup, which is pretty much guaranteed to include a standard model and two models, will be a phone codenamed "Roma."
Leaker claims the iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 17 Air are the same phones. | Image Credit - Majin Bu, X
Reports have been saying that Apple is set to replace the iPhone 16 Plus with a slim model referred to as the iPhone 17 Air or Slim. Simultaneously, Apple is also working on a successor to the iPhone SE 3, which is expected to be released in the first half of the year. Recent rumors said that the phone might be known as the iPhone 16E.
Majin Bu claims that the rumored fourth-generation iPhone SE and the alleged iPhone 17 Air are the same model. It's the fourth model known as Roma and will either be known as the iPhone SE 4, iPhone 16E, iPhone 16SE, or iPhone 17 Air upon release.
Now, SE models have traditionally featured previous-generation specs. The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to borrow the iPhone 16's A18 chip. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Air is said to feature modern specs, including Apple's next-gen A19 chip.
However, when you consider the fact that both devices are expected to have a single rear camera, the idea doesn't sound too far-fetched. But that's about the only rumored similarity.
Besides, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, who is considered a more reliable source, expects the iPhone SE 4 to be announced by April this year. The iPhone 17 series, on the other hand, will likely be revealed in September.
Also, the SE models are typically targeted at budget-conscious users, whereas the flagship lineup targets the higher end of the market. Recent rumors call for the iPhone 17 Air to be priced at around $800 and the iPhone SE 4 to cost less than $500.
Even though Majin Bu has been spot on enough time for their claims to not be dismissed, this one is a little hard to believe.
