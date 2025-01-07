Apple insider shoots down rumor calling for iPhone SE 4, iPad 11 to be released this month
Bloomberg chief correspondent Mark Gurman posted a tweet today that gives us a clue as to when we can expect Apple to release the iPhone SE 4. Gurman said today in a tweet that a new iPad and iPhone SE 4 "are being developed on the iOS 18.3 train." Gurman says that this doesn't mean that the iPhone SE 4 and the rumored new iPad will be released together. He says that it means that the new devices will be launched before iOS 18.4 is dropped which is expected to take place by April.
Gurman says that a report published by an anonymous leaker with a private account who MacRumors calls "reliable" is "Completely untrue." The unnamed leaker notes that over the last three years, iOS 15.3, iOS 16.3, and iOS 17.3 were all released in late January. As a result, the leaker expects iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 to be released later this month and he connects this to the release of the iPhone SE 4 and iPad 11 which he says will both be released this month.
To be more specific, the anonymous leaker says that Apple devices codenamed "V59" and "J481" will be released alongside iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 in late January. Ironically, it was Gurman who connected the "V59" and "J481" codenames to the iPhone SE 4 and iPad 11 respectively.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shoots down the rumor that the iPhone SE 4 will arrive this month. | Image credit-@markgurman
The rumor mill has been churning out a rumor like a dairy farmer churns out a bucket of cream. This rumor, posted on "X" by leaker Majin Bu, says that Apple might call its next budget handset the iPhone 16E instead of the iPhone SE 4. Majin Bu, not to be confused with the powerful but child-like Dragon Ball Z villain Majin Buu, has a so-so track record at best.
The latest rumored specs for the iPhone SE 4 call for the device to feature an iPhone 14 style build with a 6.1-inch OLED panel and a notch. This will be the first iPhone SE model to do away with the Home button and Touch ID and replace them with Face ID. To make sure that the phone supports Apple Intelligence it will feature 8GB of RAM and be powered by an A18 application processor! This is the same chipset that powers the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus and is manufactured by TSMC using its second-generation 3nm node (N3E). It also will be the first iPhone to use Apple's new in-house 5G modem chip.
The iPhone SE 4 should sport a single-rear 48MP camera in the back, and a front-facing 12MP FaceTime camera. The price tag could start in the $500-$550 range.
