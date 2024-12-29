Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

iPhone SE 4 price leak shows benefit of Apple’s own modem

By
1comment
Apple
Front of the iPhone 14
*Header image is referential and showcases the iPhone 14. | Image credit — PhoneArena

The upcoming modern revamped iPhone SE has had its price leaked via Japanese carriers. Apple’s newest budget phone will reportedly cost less than $500. It’s believed that this price tag has been made possible by Apple switching to its own cellular modem chip: which means it doesn’t have to pay licensing fees to Qualcomm.

Apple has wanted to switch over its devices to its own in-house cellular modems for quite a while. Aside from cost-cuttings this will likely allow Apple to optimize its devices even further like it has done with Apple silicon. The problem is that Apple’s attempts at a modem have continuously faced issues over the years.

Now the company believes that it has developed a viable candidate and plans to debut it with the iPhone SE. Not shipping it with the iPhone 17 lineup means that if there are any unforeseen problems with it they won’t affect users who paid flagship prices. It also gives Apple the chance to offer the iPhone SE at a very lucrative cost.

Video Thumbnail
Apple Intelligence will also be supported on the new iPhone SE. | Video credit — Apple

The new iPhone SE is finally ditching its predecessor’s aged look and opting instead for the body of the iPhone 14. It’s also said to be shipping with 8 GB of RAM so that it can run Apple Intelligence: the company’s biggest selling point for the iPhone 16.

The only problems I see with Apple’s strategy is that consumers who purchase the new iPhone SE will essentially be Beta testers. If there do turn out to be problems with Apple’s modem then these people will have to deal with them while the company takes notes and figures out solutions.

However if the modem turns out to be a success then we can expect to see it in flagship iPhone models pretty soon. Whether that would mean decreased price tags or not is uncertain for now. The new iPhone SE will likely be one of the best phones worth buying in 2025. I just hope the modem works out fine and we don’t see a disaster instead.
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Another Samsung S25 Ultra leak seems to confirm only one big camera upgrade for their 2025 flagship
Buyers can't resist snatching the budget Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) at this sweet price cut
Google tests new Gemini-style animation for AI overviews loading page
AT&T and Verizon say their networks are free of attackers while T-Mobile presumably is the same
This is why Google's CEO says 2025 will be a critical year for the company
Apple has a mystery announcement to make next weekend
