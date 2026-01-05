American Galaxy S26 buyers might be spared a difficult choice
A Galaxy S26 price hike is seeming more likely.
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Leaked Galaxy S26 Ultra render. | Image Credit - Ice Universe
The Galaxy S26 series will cost more than the Galaxy S25, at least in South Korea, various reports suggest. Prices will likely remain stable in the US.
Maintaining the same prices as last year is proving to be difficult
South Korea's The Financial News claims that Samsung will raise the price of the Galaxy S26 series in its home country. The price of the base model is projected to rise by up to 88,000 won (~$61).
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Prices will remain the same in major markets such as the US.
The move aims to offset declining profitability caused by the increasing prices of core smartphone components and a weakening won.
Samsung says the price of the Galaxy S26 lineup has not been finalized. Korea Times reports that the company is leaning toward a price hike. DRAM and NAND prices have nearly doubled from the same time last year, making a hike inevitable.
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Samsung's co-CEO TM Roh is expected to meet with Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra during the ongoing CES trade show to discuss LPDDR5X supply for the Galaxy S26. Since the talks will be held so close to the launch of the Galaxy S26, Micron is likely to have the upper hand in the negotiations.
Separately, Reuters reports that TM Roh has not ruled out raising prices for Samsung products, noting that some impact from a surge in memory chip prices was unavoidable.
As this situation is unprecedented, no company is immune to its impact.
Uncertainty abounds
There have been many conflicting reports about the Galaxy S26's pricing, but the subtext is that Samsung fears that raising prices will make its phones less competitive, while absorbing costs will affect its profitability. It's a catch-22 situation, and Samsung might delay a final pricing decision until the official announcement in late February.
Samsung will reveal pricing for its new laptops later this month, and some industry watchers believe those might be a proxy for its smartphone pricing strategy.
Would you be fine with Galaxy S26 costing more if every other phone got more expensive too?
I guess.
13.79%
No.
44.83%
Depends on the specs.
41.38%
Broader industry trend
Smartphone manufacturing costs are projected to rise by up to 15 percent this year, potentially pushing retail prices up by 6.9 percent. While Samsung and other manufacturers may absorb the costs for now, an industry-wide price hike sounds inescapable this year.
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