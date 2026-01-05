American Galaxy S26 buyers might be spared a difficult choice

The Financial News

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26

Korea Times

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26

Reuters

TM Roh

Uncertainty abounds

Galaxy S26



Samsung will reveal pricing for its new laptops later this month, and some industry watchers believe those might be a proxy for its smartphone pricing strategy.





Would you be fine with Galaxy S26 costing more if every other phone got more expensive too? I guess. 13.79% No. 44.83% Depends on the specs. 41.38% Vote 145 Votes

Broader industry trend

Smartphone manufacturing costs are projected to rise by up to 15 percent this year, potentially pushing retail prices up by 6.9 percent. While Samsung and other manufacturers may absorb the costs for now, an industry-wide price hike sounds inescapable this year.