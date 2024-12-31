Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

The iPhone SE will cease to exist. All hail the iPhone 16E

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
Graphic showing what the next iPhone SE might look like
The iPhone SE has been the subject of a ton of speculation over the last couple of years. It's a special type of device — for the time being, the SE is the only iPhone out there retaining the old Apple DNA — a thin, tiny body, a home button, and a Lightning charger.

Over the years, we've heard a lot about the next version of the iPhone SE. I myself went on a tirade about how the next SE will simply be an iPhone 13 mini re-launched. More recently, many believed that the next iPhone SE will be an iPhone Plus in size, with older hardware inside. Now, we have a new set of information from a relatively reliable leakster.


Posted on X by Majin Bu, who is often either correct or in the ballpark of what's going to happen in smartphone tech in the near future, we have some new info about the iPhone SE 4. Well... starting with the name there...

The iPhone SE is no more


According to the post, the iPhone SE brand will now cease to exist — the model we have been talking about will now be called iPhone 16E. Why? What does E mean? Well, how Apple makes decisions behind closed doors is always a mystery. Most of the time, they are confusing, like the time Cupertino launched a VR headset for $3,500.

While we can't know what exactly the E would stand for, I think I have a good idea why Apple might actually choose to go with the iPhone 16E naming scheme.

See, the rumored iPhone SE 4 was said to come with the same design as contemporary iPhones, the same Action Button as on the entire range of iPhone 16 series, Face ID, and a 48 MP main camera sensor, much like the latest iPhones again.

Thus far, the iPhone SE brand has always meant that you are buying a phone with the old design and old-ish features. If the new model is truly that modern, it makes sense to brand it in a way to signify that. Therefore, we have the rumored iPhone 16E moniker.

What will the iPhone 16E be comparable to?


We've been hearing rumors that the iPhone 16E will support Apple Intelligence, with an A18 chip and 8 GB or RAM inside. It'd also have an OLED display (60 Hz), MagSafe, and USB Type-C. Yet, it should be between $500 and $550 in price, making it a full $150 cheaper than the actual iPhone 16. So, what gives?

Recommended Stories
Well, the iPhone 16E will probably have the old notch, instead of a Dynamic Island, and a single camera on the back instead of a duo of cameras. This sounds like the iPhone 16E would use the old casings from iPhone XR, yet Majin Bu's tweet here says it will look more like an iPhone 14.

So yes, something still doesn't add up. Either the price point, the display tech, or build materials. Otherwise, the iPhone 16E sounds like an iPhone 16 killer through and through.

I do think that it's very possible for the iPhone 16E to support Apple Intelligence simply because it's rumored that it will launch in March. You know what else is launching in March? iOS 18.3 — the final Apple Intelligence update, which will bring the last 3rd of Apple AI features we were promised. It'd make for a very well-tied together event, if Apple announces them together with a new "cheap" iPhone that supports all of that AI.

Assuming all the rumors are true, an iPhone 16E with a single 48 MP camera and all the power of the iPhone 16 inside it for $500-ish sounds like a very good deal. We'll see if it pans out!

Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.jpg
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit
T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE will be cheaper, said to make no compromise in main display
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE will be cheaper, said to make no compromise in main display
Compact gem Galaxy S24 gets a hefty discount just ahead of the new year
Compact gem Galaxy S24 gets a hefty discount just ahead of the new year
Amazon knocks 50% off the Garmin Epix Gen 2, turning it into a true bargain
Amazon knocks 50% off the Garmin Epix Gen 2, turning it into a true bargain
Powerhouse Galaxy Tab S10+ gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Powerhouse Galaxy Tab S10+ gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Pixel 9 lets you enter Google's ecosystem at a cheaper price with this deal
Pixel 9 lets you enter Google's ecosystem at a cheaper price with this deal
OnePlus Watch 3 leak gives us a glimpse of some exciting health features
OnePlus Watch 3 leak gives us a glimpse of some exciting health features
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless