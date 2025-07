Fold 7

The Fold 7 is also likely to be pricier in France, with leaker @billbil_kun



With most sources indicating that the price may rise, this rumor cannot be easily dismissed. After all, the Fold 7 , including a thinner and lighter body, larger inner and outer screens, and a 200MP main camera. Theis also likely to be pricier in France, with leaker @billbil_kun revealing that the 256GB and 512GB models will cost €100 more, while the 1TB variant will be €160 more expensive. Dutch website had previously also said that thewould be more expensive than its predecessor, though this was rebuffed by Roland Quandt , who said the price would remain the same, at least in Germany.With most sources indicating that the price may rise, this rumor cannot be easily dismissed. After all, the will pack a slew of improvements , including a thinner and lighter body, larger inner and outer screens, and a 200MP main camera.





Would a Fold 7 price hike be justified? Yes, improvements come at a cost No, Samsung already raised the price last year Only if it's a minor increase Yes, improvements come at a cost 11.11% No, Samsung already raised the price last year 85.19% Only if it's a minor increase 3.7%



The Flip 6 starts at $1,099.99 in the US, and @billbil_kun claims the Flip 7 will cost the same. That's even though this phone will also be a significant upgrade and will flaunt a thinner profile, larger screens, and a bigger battery.



Today's leak has also revealed the Flip 7 FE's price, which will be a stripped-down version of the Flip 7 . This device will start at €999 (~$1,172.12), which will make it €200 (~$234.65) cheaper than the Flip 7 . The Flip 6 starts at $1,099.99 in the US, and @billbil_kun claims thewill cost the same. That's even though this phone will also be a significant upgrade and will flaunt a thinner profile, larger screens, and a bigger battery.Today's leak has also revealed theFE's price, which will be a stripped-down version of the. This device will start at €999 (~$1,172.12), which will make it €200 (~$234.65) cheaper than the





Given that the Fold 6 struggled in the market, it doesn't sound like a good idea to increase the price of its successor. On the other hand, Samsung may think that the hike is justified because of the various improvements. Customers may not necessarily be willing to pay more for the upgrades, which many might say were long overdue anyway.



On the bright side, the Flip 7 FE will serve as an entry point for customers who have long been eyeing foldables but were deterred by high prices.





You can reserve Samsung's new phones today to get a $50 credit.





and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldableSamsung's Unpacked event will take place on July 9 , the day after tomorrow, and we seem to know pretty much everything about the devices that will be announced. Price is still something of an unknown, and if a couple of new reports are to be believed, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be pricier than its predecessor, but thewill not go up in price. Foldable phones are already quite expensive and this is one of the reasons most people continue to stick with conventional handsets.Book-style, in particular, are jaw-droppingly expensive. Samsung raised the price of the Fold by $100 last year, bringing it to $1,899.99, and theis expected to be even more expensive.According to leaker Yogesh Brar , thewill get a price jump in India. The price is expected to increase from INR 149,999 (~$1,748.87) to around INR 175,000 to INR 179,000 (~$2,087).