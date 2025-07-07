Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
Pricing for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has also leaked.
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
Samsung's Unpacked event will take place on July 9, the day after tomorrow, and we seem to know pretty much everything about the devices that will be announced. Price is still something of an unknown, and if a couple of new reports are to be believed, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be pricier than its predecessor, but the Flip 7 will not go up in price.
Book-style foldable phones, in particular, are jaw-droppingly expensive. Samsung raised the price of the Fold by $100 last year, bringing it to $1,899.99, and the Fold 7 is expected to be even more expensive.
According to leaker Yogesh Brar, the Fold 7 will get a price jump in India. The price is expected to increase from INR 149,999 (~$1,748.87) to around INR 175,000 to INR 179,000 (~$2,087).
The Fold 7 is also likely to be pricier in France, with leaker @billbil_kun revealing that the 256GB and 512GB models will cost €100 more, while the 1TB variant will be €160 more expensive.
With most sources indicating that the price may rise, this rumor cannot be easily dismissed. After all, the Fold 7will pack a slew of improvements, including a thinner and lighter body, larger inner and outer screens, and a 200MP main camera.
The Flip 6 starts at $1,099.99 in the US, and @billbil_kun claims the Flip 7 will cost the same. That's even though this phone will also be a significant upgrade and will flaunt a thinner profile, larger screens, and a bigger battery.
Today's leak has also revealed the Flip 7 FE's price, which will be a stripped-down version of the Flip 7. This device will start at €999 (~$1,172.12), which will make it €200 (~$234.65) cheaper than the Flip 7.
Alleged Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE prices in France. | Image Credit - Dealabs
A Dutch website had previously also said that the Fold 7 would be more expensive than its predecessor, though this was rebuffed by Roland Quandt, who said the price would remain the same, at least in Germany.
Given that the Fold 6 struggled in the market, it doesn't sound like a good idea to increase the price of its successor. On the other hand, Samsung may think that the hike is justified because of the various improvements. Customers may not necessarily be willing to pay more for the upgrades, which many might say were long overdue anyway.
On the bright side, the Flip 7 FE will serve as an entry point for customers who have long been eyeing foldables but were deterred by high prices.
You can reserve Samsung's new phones today to get a $50 credit.
