The Exynos 2500 is official – now the pressure's on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 to show it off

The Exynos 2500 goes public right before Samsung’s next foldables



It is built on a cutting-edge 3nm GAA (Gate All Around) process, promising better performance and power efficiency in a super thin form factor. That is good news for foldables like the Flip 7 , where space and heat are major challenges. It is built on a cutting-edge 3nm GAA (Gate All Around) process, promising better performance and power efficiency in a super thin form factor. That is good news for foldables like the, where space and heat are major challenges.





Samsung promises better battery life and overall performance. | Image credit – Samsung



This new chip is built for performance, with: This new chip is built for performance, with:



10-core CPU: 1x Cortex-X5 @ 3.3GHz, 2x Cortex-A725 @ 2.74GHz, 5x Cortex-A720 @ 2.36GHz, and 2x Cortex-A520 @ 1.8GHz

15% performance boost over the previous Exynos

Support for LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage

Camera muscle: Up to 320 MP sensors, 8K 30fps video, zero shutter lag for 108 MP or 64+32 MP setups

Satellite connectivity for emergency calls/texts

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB 3.2 Type-C and more

With the Exynos 2500 multiple apps can be run comfortably at the same time. | Image credit – Samsung





Translation to all this? It is powerful enough for multitasking and high-performance apps and it is built to keep cool and efficient – exactly what foldables, especially if they are going thinner, need to thrive.



AI takes the wheel – again





Galaxy AI features should work much faster on phones with the new chipset. | Image credit – Samsung



Samsung isn't holding back on AI, either. The Exynos 2500 features a beefed-up NPU capable of 59 TOPS (trillion operations per second), a 39% jump over the previous generation. That means better on-device AI for photo editing, productivity and all the Samsung isn't holding back on AI, either. The Exynos 2500 features a beefed-up NPU capable of 59 TOPS (trillion operations per second), a 39% jump over the previous generation. That means better on-device AI for photo editing, productivity and all the Galaxy AI features Samsung's been hyping lately.





With on-device generative AI, you can boost your creativity by quickly removing unwanted objects or extending the background during editing and processing. | Image credit – Samsung



We are talking real-time generative AI edits, background expansion, object removal – and yes, it all runs securely on your phone, which is great. No need to wait on the cloud. This chip basically becomes the brain of your creative toolbox. We are talking real-time generative AI edits, background expansion, object removal – and yes, it all runs securely on your phone, which is great. No need to wait on the cloud. This chip basically becomes the brain of your creative toolbox.



Samsung has long juggled two chip lines – using Snapdragon in some markets and Exynos in others. But that strategy has caused problems in the past, with performance differences frustrating users.



If the Exynos 2500 really does power all versions of the Flip 7 , it could mean Samsung is finally confident enough to bring its chips back into the global spotlight. Here's what a global Exynos rollout could mean:



More control over software + hardware = smoother experience

Lower costs by relying less on Qualcomm

Unique identity – a flagship that doesn't just copy what others are doing





Galaxy S25 lineup and most flagship phones this year. Now, if you are wondering whether the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will also get the new Exynos chip – probably not. It is almost certainly sticking with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the same processor used across the entirelineup and most flagship phones this year.





This chip was supposed to launch earlier, but maybe this works out better



Originally, the Exynos 2500 was meant to debut inside the Originally, the Exynos 2500 was meant to debut inside the Galaxy S25 . But behind the scenes, Samsung reportedly hit issues with die yields at its foundry, which forced a last-minute switch to Snapdragon and cost the company a lot of money.



So, while the Flip 7 might not have been the first choice for this chip, it is now carrying the torch. And in many ways, the Exynos 2500 isn't just another processor – it is Samsung doubling down on its long-term semiconductor game.



We will have to wait for the real-world results, of course. But if the Exynos 2500 delivers, it could mark the start of a full-blown Exynos revival – maybe even back in the We will have to wait for the real-world results, of course. But if the Exynos 2500 delivers, it could mark the start of a full-blown Exynos revival – maybe even back in the Galaxy S26 lineup next year.



If not? Well… you know how that goes.