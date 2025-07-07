Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Amazon Prime Day is almost here! Don't miss out – check out the early deals now.
Upcoming event
Amazon Prime Day is almost here! Don't miss out – check out the early deals now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Prime Day brings some of the best tech deals of the year

Leaked Samsung chart reveals what makes Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE special

Leaked promo material tells us what sets the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE apart from each other.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android
Fold 7 Flip 7 Flip 7 FE specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 | Image Credit - PhoneArena

Samsung's upcoming foldables continue to leak. The latest info has apparently come straight from Samsung.

Samsung will announce the Fold 7, Flip 7, Flip 7 FE, and Galaxy Watch 8on July 9. The products have been leaking left, right, and center.

The new leak shows us a comparison chart listing the core specs of the Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE. It was posted by tipster Roland Quandt and is apparently part of Samsung's official promo materials.

Fold 7 Flip 7 Flip 7 FE specs
Alleged promo image reveals Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE's core specs. | Image Credit -  Roland Quandt


Samsung is targeting different market segments with each of its bendable products. The Fold 7 is touted as a "big and versatile" product. As countless rumors have said, the inner screen has grown to 8 inches, but despite being larger, the phone will still have a 4,400mAh battery.

The leak appears to confirm that the 50MP primary camera will be swapped out for a 200MP main camera. Samsung's foldable phones have always lagged behind conventional phones in camera specs, but a higher-resolution main sensor will close that gap.

Is Samsung back in the foldable game?

Vote View Result


Curiously, the leak implies the phone will only be available in 256GB and 512GB options, but that's likely only true for a few markets, as a 1TB model reportedly also exists. 

Quandt also says that this will be the thinnest and lightest book-style foldable phone from Samsung. The device will be 8.9mm thin when folded and 4.2mm thin in the unfolded state. It will weigh 216 grams. The outer screen will be 6.5 inches.



The Flip 7 will be marketed as a "compact and accessible" device. It's also going to have a larger 6.9-inch internal display as well as a bigger 4,300mAh battery. The device will come in 256GB and 512GB flavors.

The document also mentions the Flip 7 FE's core specs, which will be a watered-down version of the Flip 7. This device will also have a 6.9-inch inner screen, but it will come with a smaller 4,000mAh battery. The base model will have 128GB of storage, and there will also be a 256GB variant.

The Flip 7 FE will probably be powered by a home-brewed Exynos chip, while the flagship foldables will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Recommended Stories
While today's leak doesn't reveal anything we didn't already know, it makes the previous rumors more believable, since it comes from a reliable source.

Samsung was faltering on foldables, while the competition was churning out thinner and lighter phones. The company appears to have learned its lesson and revamped foldables with a new design and updated core specs will likely do wonders for sales numbers.

You can reserve Samsung's phone before they are revealed to earn a $50 credit.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 4

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 7

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable
Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable
Three Pixel 10 Pro features that could make me switch back to Google in 2025
Three Pixel 10 Pro features that could make me switch back to Google in 2025
Fold 7 and Flip 7 to hit the shelves earlier than previously rumored
Fold 7 and Flip 7 to hit the shelves earlier than previously rumored
Samsung is having major profitability issues due (among others) to poor Galaxy S25 series sales
Samsung is having major profitability issues due (among others) to poor Galaxy S25 series sales
This Galaxy Watch gave Samsung an edge over Apple, and it’s coming back
This Galaxy Watch gave Samsung an edge over Apple, and it’s coming back

Latest News

The foldable iPhone may not have Face ID
The foldable iPhone may not have Face ID
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE makes a final unofficial appearance and punches above the Razr Plus 2025
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE makes a final unofficial appearance and punches above the Razr Plus 2025
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
Samsung isn't going to wait for a privacy scandal – here’s what it’s doing instead
Samsung isn't going to wait for a privacy scandal – here’s what it’s doing instead
Galaxy Z Flip 7 looks drastically different from Flip 6 in leaked video
Galaxy Z Flip 7 looks drastically different from Flip 6 in leaked video
Apple is challenging the new reality it was forced into
Apple is challenging the new reality it was forced into
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless