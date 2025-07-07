Leaked Samsung chart reveals what makes Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE special
Leaked promo material tells us what sets the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE apart from each other.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Samsung's upcoming foldables continue to leak. The latest info has apparently come straight from Samsung.
Samsung will announce the Fold 7, Flip 7, Flip 7 FE, and Galaxy Watch 8on July 9. The products have been leaking left, right, and center.
The new leak shows us a comparison chart listing the core specs of the Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE. It was posted by tipster Roland Quandt and is apparently part of Samsung's official promo materials.
Alleged promo image reveals Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE's core specs. | Image Credit - Roland Quandt
Samsung is targeting different market segments with each of its bendable products. The Fold 7 is touted as a "big and versatile" product. As countless rumors have said, the inner screen has grown to 8 inches, but despite being larger, the phone will still have a 4,400mAh battery.
The leak appears to confirm that the 50MP primary camera will be swapped out for a 200MP main camera. Samsung's foldable phones have always lagged behind conventional phones in camera specs, but a higher-resolution main sensor will close that gap.
Curiously, the leak implies the phone will only be available in 256GB and 512GB options, but that's likely only true for a few markets, as a 1TB model reportedly also exists.
Quandt also says that this will be the thinnest and lightest book-style foldable phone from Samsung. The device will be 8.9mm thin when folded and 4.2mm thin in the unfolded state. It will weigh 216 grams. The outer screen will be 6.5 inches.
The Fold 7 will be Samsung's thinnest and lightest Fold phone ever. | Image Credit - Roland Quandt
The Flip 7 will be marketed as a "compact and accessible" device. It's also going to have a larger 6.9-inch internal display as well as a bigger 4,300mAh battery. The device will come in 256GB and 512GB flavors.
The document also mentions the Flip 7 FE's core specs, which will be a watered-down version of the Flip 7. This device will also have a 6.9-inch inner screen, but it will come with a smaller 4,000mAh battery. The base model will have 128GB of storage, and there will also be a 256GB variant.
The Flip 7 FE will probably be powered by a home-brewed Exynos chip, while the flagship foldables will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite.
Samsung was faltering on foldables, while the competition was churning out thinner and lighter phones. The company appears to have learned its lesson and revamped foldables with a new design and updated core specs will likely do wonders for sales numbers.
You can reserve Samsung's phone before they are revealed to earn a $50 credit.
