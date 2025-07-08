Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day

The slate can be yours for a whopping $150 off, making it an absolute bargain for shoppers seeking an affordable and capable tablet. Save while you can!

A close-up of the Pixel Tablet.
Prime Day is running in full force, delivering generous Prime Day tablet deals left and right. Even Google's fancy Pixel Tablet is currently available at a sweet discount, letting Pixel fans score one at a bargain price.

How much can you save on it, you ask? Well, the 128GB version of the tablet—without the Speaker Charging Dock—can be yours for just under $250. That's a $150 saving, as the tablet's usual price is around $400. So, it’s definitely a deal worth considering, especially if you're looking for a capable slate that won’t break the bank.

Pixel Tablet 128GB, no Speaker Dock: Save $150 on Amazon!

$150 off (38%)
Amazon is selling the 128GB Pixel Tablet (minus the Charging Speaker Dock) at a hefty $150 discount for Prime Day, dropping it under the $250 mark. Packed with the capable Tensor G2 chip, this tablet runs fast and smooth. Plus, its 11-inch LCD display makes streaming videos or browsing the web a delight. Act fast and save today!
Buy at Amazon


There's no telling how long this offer will last, though. After all, the Pixel Tablet is a sought-after device, and stocks can deplete fast since it's Prime Day, and many people are looking to score a great deal. So, if this bad boy fits the bill for you, don't hesitate to pull the trigger and save on one now!

As for the tablet itself, well, it does pack a lot of value. Sure, it can't match the firepower of top dogs like the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra or the iPad Pro (M4), but its Tensor G2 chip and 8 GB of RAM, allow it to handle day-to-day tasks with ease. You shouldn't experience any hiccups while navigating through the menus, streaming videos, or browsing the web, making it a solid choice for people who don't need an insanely powerful tablet.

It also delivers good visuals on the cheap with its 11-inch LCD display featuring a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, which makes it perfect for watching YouTube videos all day while relaxing on your couch. Meanwhile, its 7,020mAh battery has enough juice to last you the whole day without top-ups.

Overall, Amazon's Prime Day deal on the Pixel Tablet is a great opportunity to score a dependable tablet without tanking your bank account. So, don't wait around—save with this promo now!

